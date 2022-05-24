Issuance and updating of the SUS card can be made from this Monday, in Feira de Santana | Bahia

The issuance and updating of the Unified Health System (SUS) card can be made from this Monday (23), in Feira de Santana, a city about 100 km from Salvador.
Procedures can be performed at 10 health units in the municipality or via WhatsApp (75) 3612-6606.
To issue and update it is necessary to inform RG or birth certificate; CPF and proof of residence in the name of the user or a family member.
Updating the SUS card ensures that the user has access to public health services.
Updating the SUS card can be done in Feira de Santana. — Photo: Feira de Santana City Hall
Where to update and issue:
- UBS Dispensario Santana (Rua Vênus, 275 – Jardim Acacia)
- UBS Subaé (Rua Politeama, s/n – 35 BI)
- UBS Cassa (Rua Frei Aureliano Grotamares, 709 – Capuchins)
- UBS Caseb I (301 Japan Street – Caseb)
- UBS Mangabeira (Rua Tupinambás, 1560 – Mangabeira)
- USF CSU (Rua Tostão, s/n – Cidade Nova)
- USF Baraúnas (Rua Petronílio Pinto, 186 – Baraúnas)
- USF Jardim Cruzeiro (Rua Miguel Calmon, s/n Jardim Cruzeiro)
- USF Rua Nova e Barroquinha (Rua Juvencio Erudilho, 35 – Rua Nova)
- USF Ipê Park (Rua Ilha do Retiro, s/n – Ipê Park)
See more state news at g1 Bahia.