Learn about the health benefits and harms of honey and learn the best way to consume this food

Salvador, May 23, 2022, by Janaina Brito – O honey is an ancient product, used for some time to sweeten other foods and for its medicinal properties. In this way, it has several health benefits, preventing diseases and strengthening immunity.

Produced by bees, in fermentation processes that involve nectar and the digestive enzymes of these animals, the honey It has a huge variety of colors and flavors. But, one thing is common to all its types: a composition very rich in nutrients important for the body. Check here, in Agro Notícias, the benefits of honey and who should avoid it.

benefits of honey

Honey has a composition rich mainly in carbohydrates and sugars such as glucose and fructose, which makes it a very caloric food. It is also an important source of vitamin C and the minerals calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and zinc.

According to Samantha Cerquetani in an article for the UOL website, on January 18, 2021, it also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Here are the main benefits that this food can bring to your life:

improves immunity

Honey has antimicrobial, bactericidal and antibiotic activity. This makes it ideal for bolstering the immune system’s defenses, making it great against colds and flu.

Has antioxidant action

Honey is a source of phenolic compounds, such as flavonoids. These substances work by fighting free radicals that cause damage to cells over time, leading to the onset of chronic diseases.

Therefore, making use of honey can delay the premature aging of tissues, preventing cardiorespiratory problems and even cancer. Associated with healthy habits, it can be a great health promoter.

Lowers cholesterol levels

This food contributes to the balance of cholesterol levels, increasing HDL (good cholesterol) and decreasing LDL (bad cholesterol). In addition, consumption of honey also reduces the percentage of triglycerides. Antioxidants also help in the proper functioning of the heart and thus this product is great in preventing cardiovascular diseases.

Helps with pressure control

Honey helps to reduce hypertension, as it is rich in potassium, one of the most important minerals for the body. In this way, it contributes to the elimination of sodium from the body and to the maintenance of the water balance of the cells, reducing pressure.

Can honey replace sugar?

Honey is the best alternative between refined and demerara sugars and even in relation to sweetener. Honey is richer in nutrients and functional properties, and does not have such a high glycemic index. That is, it does not increase blood glucose as quickly.

In addition, according to Letícia Sala in collaboration with the website Ge Globo, on May 20, 2022, honey is considered a purer product. No preservatives. This makes it different from the sugars found in the supermarket.

How to consume?

Honey is perfect to be ingested before physical activities, given its energy content caused by carbohydrates. Also, it can replace sugar in various recipes such as cakes, juices, cereals, yogurts and sauces. However, at high temperatures, honey can lose its functional nutrients, so just watch out for that.

harms of honey

This food is not harmful in itself. However, not everyone can ingest it. Diabetic people, for example, should avoid using honey, as it has a high concentration of sugars.

In addition, children under one year of age should not consume this product. This is because, at this age, they do not have a fully formed gut microbiota and the honey may be contaminated with a bacterium that causes infant botulism, Clostridium botulinum.

Therefore, the little ones cannot fight the pathogen and end up getting sick, with the possibility of sequelae in the nervous system. However, apart from these minor restrictions, the honey It is a wonderful food and it is very good for health. Choose an option that is 100% pure and preferably organic.

