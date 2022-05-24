Madrid confirms 30 cases of monkeypox; 39 are under suspicion – News

The Community of Madrid confirmed, this Saturday (21), 30 cases of monkey pox with positive PCR and 39 other suspects that are under study, which makes the region the focus of contagion in Spain, and to these are added other cases that are being investigated in another six regions.

Health authorities are still waiting for confirmation of these suspected cases, which join the first, detected in the Canary Islands, and the outbreak in Madrid, the largest to date.

In the Spanish capital, tracking work carried out by public health determined that the majority of confirmed cases are associated with a sauna, which was closed yesterday.

Most confirmations come from regional health authorities, as so far the Ministry of Health has confirmed only seven cases; the remaining samples from suspected patients are in the sequencing process.





Sources in this department explain to Agência Efe that the monkeypox virus takes much longer to be sequenced than others such as Sars-CoV-2. For this reason, they do not expect definitive results until next Wednesday (25).

People who are infected or under investigation will have to isolate themselves at home and will only be able to go out for a medical consultation, while their contacts must not be quarantined, but reduce interactions and constantly wear a mask, according to the protocol developed by technicians from the National Health System. Spanish Health.

The document recalls that this is the first time that chains of transmission have been reported in Europe with no known epidemiological links with West or Central Africa and that most of the cases detected in recent days in Spain and in other countries occurred in men who had relationships of risk with other men.

Monkeypox is a contagious disease that is spread between people by large respiratory droplets during direct and prolonged face-to-face contact, direct contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids or contaminated objects, and even from mother to child.



