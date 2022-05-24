Man is hit in the head in fight after Sheep Cup final

After the decision of the Sheep Cup, on Saturday night (21), a general fight was recorded in Campo Alegre. The aggressions were recorded by some people who were at the place and shared in WhatsApp groups and social networks.

In the images you can see several people attacking each other. At one point in the video, a man is hit on the head by an object – which appears to be stone or brick – and instantly falls to the ground. Fainted, he still takes some kicks to the head. “Killed the kid, killed the kid,” says one of the men who filmed the mess.

There is no information on his health status, but no record of death due to a fight has been recorded in the region. In addition, according to delegate Nelson Vidal, there was no complaint at the police station of confusion in Campo Alegre.

What did the PM say?

The Military Police explained that it reinforced preventive policing in the championship final, and stressed that the aggressors were not supporters of the teams that competed in the finals. “During the match we had no incidents on the field or off it. The fans of the teams that competed for 3rd place and the final behaved very well, cheering and encouraging their team. However, at the end of the match, some people who were watching the game started a fight, spoiling the shine of the event. People who had no relationship with the teams that played caused disorder in the place. The Military Police acted to restore order,” the PM said.

