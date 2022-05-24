Ministry of Health investigates second suspected case of severe hepatitis of unknown cause in a child in Goiás | Goiás

The Ministry of Health reported, this Monday (23), that it is investigating another suspected case of severe hepatitis of unknown cause in Goiás. A 2-year-old patient, who is a resident of Aparecida de Goiânia, in the Metropolitan Region of the capital, was already being monitored since last week by the Goiás State Health Department (SES-GO).

The folder did not inform the age of the new suspected child or which municipality in Goiás she is from. The g1 requested the information from SES-GO, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.

In a note, the Ministry of Health reported that it installed the so-called “Situation Room” to monitor and follow up on cases in Brazil. (see list of cases at the end of the report).

“The initiative aims to support investigations as well as the collection of evidence to identify possible causes,” the ministry wrote.

In addition to the technicians from the Health Department, the room has the participation of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and other specialists.

According to the ministry, the measure should standardize information and guide the flows of notification and investigation of cases to all state and municipal health departments, as well as to the Central Laboratories.

1 of 2 Hepatitis is a disease that affects the functioning of the liver — Photo: Disclosure Hepatitis is a disease that affects the functioning of the liver.

Suspected cases in Goiás

On Thursday (19), the Goiás State Health Department (SES-GO) reported the monitoring of a suspected case of severe hepatitis of unknown cause in a 2-year-old girl, resident of Aparecida de Goiânia, in the Metropolitan Region of capital.

According to TV Anhanguera, the girl was hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas (HC) and is doing well.

She had some classic hepatitis symptoms, underwent several tests that practically ruled out other types of hepatitis, indicating the possibility of severe acute hepatitis.

Little is known about severe acute hepatitis, also known as hepatitis of unknown cause. However, the Superintendent of Health Surveillance at SES-GO, Flúvia Amorim, explained that there are three classifications for this type of hepatitis: suspected, probable or discarded. Only laboratory tests can confirm the classification of the disease.

If the case is considered probable, Flúvia Amorim explained that it will be necessary to wait for more tests to know which agent caused the disease.

“First, the cause is ruled out, such as viral or bacterial. If all [exames] are negative, we will try to identify the agent causing the infection through more complex tests,” Amorim said.

Some countries, including the United Kingdom, for example, found adenovirus and sars-cov as causative agents of this type of hepatitis, as explained by the superintendent.

According to the Ministry of Health, until Sunday, 76 cases of acute hepatitis were reported in Brazil. Of these, 12 were discarded and 64 remain under investigation.

Sao Paulo: 24;

24; Minas Gerais: 8;

8; Rio Grande do Sul: 5;

5; Pernambuco : 5;

: 5; Rio de Janeiro : 4;

: 4; Mato Grosso do Sul: 3;

3; Santa Catarina : 3;

: 3; Paraná : two;

: two; Holy Spirit : two;

: two; Goiás : two;

: two; Ceará : 1;

: 1; Large northern river: 1;

1; maranhão : 1;

: 1; Rondônia: 1;

1; Paraíba: 1.

Sao Paulo: 3;

3; Santa Catarina: two;

two; Rio de Janeiro: two;

two; Mato Grosso do Sul: two;

two; Paraná: 1;

1; Minas Gerais: 1;

1; Pernambuco: 1.

