Monkeypox: almost 100 cases have already been confirmed by WHO

Last Saturday (21), the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that they have already been confirmed 92 cases of monkey pox in different countries since the virus started to spread, in addition to 28 suspected cases. Recently, a Brazilian was the first to be registered with the disease in Germany, after making several trips to Europe.

According to the information, the WHO has identified cases in 12 non-endemic countries, that is, where the species of the virus is found outside its area – it is expected that new cases will be registered during the coming weeks. So far, no deaths have been linked to the new health problem.

According to WHO data, most cases were found in men who have sex with other men. Patients reported the problem mainly in sexual health clinics and in emergency room visits.

Countries where infected and suspected patients were found (Source: WHO)

“The monkeypox endemic countries are: Benin, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Ghana (identified only in animals), Ivory Coast, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan,” says the World Health Organization.

Smallpox was eradicated in 1980, however, monkeypox is a disease transmitted to humans from animals such as squirrels, rats, primates, among others. Until then, most of the reported cases had been found in 11 African countries, such as an outbreak that happened in 1996 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. In 2003, the first outbreak of the disease reached the United States, but since 2018, several cases have been reported in North American and European patients who traveled to endemic areas.

The problem with the new outbreak is that researchers are finding no links between the patients and monkeypox, as many of them have not traveled to the virus-endemic areas. Therefore, investigations are being carried out to determine the likely source of infection and thus limit the spread.