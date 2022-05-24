more classic game trophies appear

Sony has not yet brought much information about support for classic game mugs available in the new PS Plus subscription. However, this was already confirmed last week by Bend Studio — at least for Siphon Filter. Now, trophies from other old-school titles are being listed on the networks.

According to the publication of the Gematsu portal in twitternames like Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, IQ: Intelligent Qube and Wild Arms, all confirmed in the new classic catalog of the service, had their cups recently listed for PS4 and PS5 on the website “Exophase“.

(cont’d from above) IQ: Intelligent Qube

PS5: https://t.co/bkB1SSxgOn

PS4: https://t.co/G228SEVew6 Siphon Filter

PS5: https://t.co/9kHdOZaQwv

PS4: https://t.co/RIlFoxFWie Wild Arms

PS5: https://t.co/GoDpnoM5HV

PS4: https://t.co/pApSpedGbs pic.twitter.com/IGxv4ztP2b — Gematsu (@gematsu) May 23, 2022

PS4 and PS5 trophy lists for Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, IQ: Intelligent Qube, Siphon Filter, + Wild Arms have just been released.

How much does the new PS Plus cost?

The new PS Plus will arrive in Brazil on June 13 with three subscription options and the possibility to upgrade the service “easily”.

The “Extra” option will exit by BRL 52.90 a month, BRL 139.90 per quarter or BRL 339.90 per annum. At this level, players can look forward to a catalog with up to 400 of the most popular PS4 and PS5 games.

Made for countries that do not support PS Now, the “Deluxe” option will cost BRL 59.90 monthly, BRL 159.90 quarterly or BRL 389.90 annually. Here, subscribers will have access to the perks of the previous level, in addition to a catalog full of titles from PS1, PS2 and PSP.

The simplest plan of the new PS Plus, the “Essential”, which follows the same current offer of the service, comes out for BRL 34.90 on the monthly plan, BRL 84.90 in the quarter or BRL 199.90 in the annual. Here, users have access to monthly games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage and online multiplayer.

Eager to replay classic titles? Comment your expectations in the session below!