Nestlé buys Puravida, a Brazilian company that reached R$ 300 million with healthy foods

Nestlé announced on Monday (23) the acquisition of Puravida — a healthy food brand that in six years of existence reached R$ 300 million in revenue. The transaction amount was not disclosed.

Adrian Franciscono and Flavio Passos, founders of Puravida, will continue to run the business as Nestlé executives. The brand will be under Nestlé Health Science, a division that houses nutrition and health products. In Brazil, the division already offers nutritional supplements, protein powders and ready-to-drink beverages. With Puravida, the range should be extended to vitamins, minerals and other supplements.

Puravida has more than 200 products in its portfolio, almost 400 employees and, before the sale, talked about seeking a contribution to sustain an ambitious growth plan. The expansion of recent years was driven by the Brazilian manager Aqua Capital, which invested in the company in 2020. Nestlé acquired 100% of the company’s shares, including the manager’s share.

Puravida started operating in 2015 and ended 2021 with a turnover of R$ 295 million – an increase of 42% compared to the previous year. The full story of the company and its founders was the subject of episode 115 of the podcast From Zero to Top. You can follow the program and listen to the interview through audio aggregators ApplePodcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Spreaker, Google Podcast, Castbox and Amazon Music. Or even watch the video on YouTube.

