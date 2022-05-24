New PS Plus: Video shows PS1 games using new features and filters

THE PS Plus will change its subscription model and incorporate new heights to offer a game library to your subscribers soon. PS Plus Deluxe and Premium users will be able to play classics from PS1and the games will come with some new features and filters, taking advantage of the emulation.

The video above shows some of these news in Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee. You can choose different visual presets and resolutions to play with. In addition, playing on PS4 or PS5 allows you to save at any time (the famous “save state” of emulators), and even offers an option to rewind, to go back a few seconds of the game and redo a part.

These features have already become quite popular in older games that are re-released in the form of a collection, and console emulators passed on Nintendo Switch Online also offer such a function. It’s interesting to see that Sony has taken such care to promote classic games on their platform.

But not everything is perfect. In the video itself we see the game crashing and closing when the person was fiddling with the resolution. Apparently, on the game’s PSN page there is a notice explaining that the game has received new functions and that some of them may “cause the title not to work properly”.