PlayStation releases definitive service guide

In a post shared on the PlayStation Blog, Sony has released the definitive guide to the new PS Plus. With details about the plans and information about the games in the catalog, the material answers the relevant questions in a Q&A template.

Below is some relevant information and general clarification about the updated game service for PS4 and PS5:

What is the new PS Plus and when does it arrive in Brazil?

The new PlayStation Plus will include three subscription levels with the most varied benefits. In addition to monthly games, PS Store promotions, cloud saves, online play, Share Play and PS Plus Collection (PS5), it will entitle you to many additional benefits in the Extra and Deluxe plans.

So far, hundreds of games, between classics – PS1, PSP and PS2 – and modern, are already confirmed for the new plans of the new PS Plus. This way, members will be able to enjoy titles like Returnal, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Death Stranding and more from June 13th in Brazil.

Players with a subscription still in force will also be able to upgrade at any time to the chosen plan, paying only the difference between the new values.

How much do the new PS Plus plans cost?

plans Monthly Quarterly Annually PS Plus Essential BRL 34.90 per month BRL 84.90 per quarter BRL 199.90 per year PS Plus Extra BRL 52.90 per month BRL 139.90 per quarter BRL 339.90 per year PS Plus Deluxe BRL 59.90 per month BRL 159.90 per quarter BRL 389.90 per year

What comes in each of the levels?

What is the list of games included in the new PlayStation Plus?

The new PlayStation Plus will launch with 700 titles across three subscription plans. Selected content will include blockbusters such as Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, NBA 2K 22, Red Dead Redemption 2, Returnal and more.

Click here to check the list with a sample of the games present in the definitive line-up of the service.

Will the original PlayStation and PSP games from the PlayStation Plus classic games catalog offer trophies?

Some original PlayStation and PSP titles may offer trophies, such as Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, IQ Intelligent Qube, and Siphon Filter. This feature is optional for developers.

According to the website Exophase, a popular domain that lists trophies, platforms and percentage attainment, games in the classics catalog will allow players double platinum if they support the feature on consoles. Click here to see more news about the feature.

How often will new titles be added to the new PlayStation Plus service?

PlayStation Plus Essential A monthly update will take place on the first Tuesday of the month for the PlayStation Plus Essential plan (and the two higher tiers), with new PS4 and PS5 games every month, as is already the case for PlayStation Plus members. PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe Another monthly update will take place in the middle of the month, with new games for the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe plans. The amount of games updated each month varies.

Will game progress from the PlayStation Plus game catalog transfer between PS4 and PS5 consoles if I choose to end the game on a different device?

If you’re playing a game downloaded from the PlayStation Plus game catalog, the save data will be saved to your PS4 or PS5 console, depending on which console you’re playing on. You can manually upload your save game to PlayStation Plus cloud storage and download it to a PS4 or PS5 console.

Do DLC and expansions work with games downloaded from the PlayStation Plus catalog?

Yes. You can purchase DLC and expansion content for games downloaded from the games catalog through PlayStation Plus. If your subscription expires or the content leaves the service, you will also lose access to the DLC and expansion content associated with that game. When you re-subscribe to the service or decide to purchase the title, you will be able to use your purchased DLC and expansion content again.

When offline, will I be able to play what I downloaded from the games catalog offered on PlayStation Plus Extra or Deluxe?

Yes. However, when playing a game downloaded from the Game Catalog on PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe plans, you will need to connect to PSN every seven days to validate your PlayStation Plus membership and maintain your access to the game. Please note that this step is only required for titles from the game catalog on PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe plans. This does not apply to monthly games available for download via PlayStation Plus Essential.

Learn all about the new PS Plus

the team of MeuPlayStation prepared a special article with all the information already confirmed about the new PS Plus. Click here to learn more about price ranges, how limited-trial games work, catalog of games already confirmed, or other important details before evaluating your subscription to the service.