PlayStation Releases Guide for the New PS Plus; read all information

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

The brand new PlayStation Plus is launching today, starting with Asia, and we couldn’t be more excited to offer this service that will bring even more great games to gamers.

Let’s start.

What is the new PlayStation Plus?

We’ve merged PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into an all-new PlayStation Plus subscription service that gives customers more choice with three global subscription plans: Essential, Extra and Deluxe. Our focus is to provide a curated and diverse portfolio of games, with hundreds of high quality titles to choose from when you sign up for the Extra or Deluxe plans.

Where and when will the new PlayStation Plus launch?

The new PlayStation Plus will launch in most countries where PlayStation Network is available. Here is the release schedule (in local times):

Asia (except Japan), launch today

(except Japan), launch today Japan scheduled for June 2, 2022

scheduled for June 2, 2022 North and South America scheduled for June 13, 2022

scheduled for June 13, 2022 Australia, New Zealand and Europescheduled for June 23, 2022

What are the main benefits of each plan?

Check out the chart below to see the main benefits.

Main benefits Essential available globally Extra available globally Deluxe Available in markets without cloud streaming Same benefits PlayStation Plus members get today: monthly PS4 and PS5 games, access to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, cloud storage and more X X X Games catalog for PS4 and PS5 X X Catalog of original classic games for PlayStation, PS2 and PSP; remasters for PS3 X Time-limited game experimentation on hit titles X

What is the price of each benefit plan?

Prices vary by markets. Visit our website for more information on local pricing.

PlayStation Plus Essential

Brazil R$34.90 per month/R$84.90 per quarter/R$199.90 per year

U.S $9.99 per month/$24.99 per quarter/$59.99 per year

Europe €8.99 per month/€24.99 per quarter/€59.99 per year

United Kingdom £6.99 per month / £19.99 per quarter / £49.99 per year

Japan ¥850 per month/¥2,150 per quarter/¥5,143 per year



PlayStation Plus Extra

Brazil R$52.90 per month/R$139.90 per quarter/R$339.90 per year

U.S $14.99 per month/$39.99 per quarter/$99.99 per year

Europe €13.99 per month/€39.99 per quarter/€99.99 per year

United Kingdom £10.99 per month / £31.99 per quarter / £83.99 per year

Japan ¥1,300 per month/¥3,600 per quarter/¥8,600 per year



What is the list of games included in the new PlayStation Plus?

The new PlayStation Plus will launch with 700* titles across three subscription plans. Selected content will include blockbusters such as Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, NBA 2K 22, Red Dead Redemption 2, Returnal and more. Here’s a sample of the list we announced on the PlayStation Blog. Titles may vary by local market, so be sure to check PlayStation.com for the list of games when the new PlayStation Plus launches in your region.

I’m already a subscriber to PlayStation Plus. What will happen to my subscription?

Current PlayStation Plus members will move to PlayStation Plus Essential, accessing the same benefits that PlayStation Plus offers today, such as monthly PS4 and PS5 games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, access to online multiplayer, and more. . There are no changes to the existing benefits you have on PlayStation Plus.

Will PlayStation Plus still be available as a standalone subscription?

For PlayStation Plus, the benefits will remain the same on the first plan option, which has been rebranded as PlayStation Plus Essential. Additional benefit plan options will be added. See the graphic above.

How often will new titles be added to the new PlayStation Plus service?

With the new PlayStation Plus service, games will continue to be updated monthly, so there will always be something new to play. In line with our normal cadence for PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, updates will occur twice a month. Check the PlayStation Blog for the latest monthly game announcements.

PlayStation Plus Essential

A monthly update will take place on the first Tuesday of the month for the PlayStation Plus Essential plan (and the two higher tiers), with new PS4 and PS5 games every month, as is already the case for PlayStation Plus members.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe

Another monthly update will take place in the middle of the month, with new games for the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe plans. The amount of games updated each month varies.

What devices can I use to play games with the new PlayStation Plus subscription?

The new PlayStation Plus is currently compatible with the following devices:

PlayStation 5 console

PlayStation 4 console

Monthly PlayStation Plus games that were previously ported to PS3 and PS Vita devices will remain accessible as long as you are a PlayStation Plus member.

Which games will I be able to download on the new PlayStation Plus?

The ability to download games on PlayStation Plus depends on the benefit plan you choose and your market location.

Download (PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe plans)

Original PlayStation, PSP, PS4 and PS5 games are available to download and play.

Remastered versions or remakes of PS2 and PS3 games will also be downloadable to play on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Essential plan monthly games remain the same as download-only games.

Will the original PlayStation and PSP games from the PlayStation Plus classic games catalog offer trophies?

Some original PlayStation and PSP titles may offer trophies, such as Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, IQ Intelligent Qube and Siphon Filter. This feature is optional for developers.

If I decide to buy the game, can I transfer progress made from the limited-time trial versions of the game included in the PlayStation Plus Deluxe plan?

Yes. All trophies and game save data from the trial period will carry over if you purchase the game.

If I earn trophies after trying out a limited-time trial title on PlayStation Plus Deluxe and decide not to purchase the title, can I still keep my trophies?

Trophies earned during the limited-time game trial period through the PlayStation Plus Deluxe plan will remain on your PSN profile, even after you complete the trial period and decide not to purchase the title. If you decide to buy the title later, you can continue to earn trophies where you left off.

Will game progress from the PlayStation Plus game catalog transfer between PS4 and PS5 consoles if I choose to end the game on a different device?

If you’re playing a game downloaded from the PlayStation Plus game catalog, the save data will be saved to your PS4 or PS5 console, depending on which console you’re playing on. You can manually upload your save game to PlayStation Plus cloud storage and download it to a PS4 or PS5 console.

Do DLC and expansions work with games downloaded from the PlayStation Plus catalog?

Yes. You can purchase DLC and expansion content for games downloaded from the games catalog through PlayStation Plus. If your subscription expires or the content leaves the service, you will also lose access to the DLC and expansion content associated with that game. When you re-subscribe to the service or decide to purchase the title, you will be able to use your purchased DLC and expansion content again.

Please note that DLC and expansion content is not supported when streaming a title.

When offline, will I be able to play what I downloaded from the games catalog offered on PlayStation Plus Extra or Deluxe?

Yes. However, when playing a game downloaded from the Game Catalog on PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe plans, you will need to connect to PSN every seven days to validate your PlayStation Plus membership and maintain your access to the game.

Please note that this step is only required for titles from the game catalog on PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe plans. This does not apply to monthly games available for download through PlayStation Plus Essential.

With this change of service, will I have to redownload any games that were previously purchased via PlayStation Plus?

PlayStation Plus games that you have previously redeemed for your PSN account will remain part of your game library for as long as you are a PlayStation Plus member. There are no changes to your PlayStation Plus benefits.

*Availability of classics, game reviews, and game catalog varies by time and plan. Visit https://www.playstation.com/Plus for more details and updates on PS Plus offers. PlayStation Plus is an ongoing subscription subject to an automatic, recurring subscription fee (at the current PS Store price), which will be on a frequency chosen at the time of purchase, or until cancelled. Applicable terms: play.st/psplus-usageterms