PS Plus Extra and Deluxe games can be played offline; need to be checked every 7 days

The PS Plus Extra and Deluxe plan catalog will offer several PS4, PS5 and classic games (PS1, PS2 and PSP). All games can be played offline on PS4 or PS5, however you must go online for the console to check your subscription every 7 days.

The likely reason for this is that the PS Plus Extra and Deluxe game catalog is not something fixed. Games can go out (and in) every month, so Sony probably requires this check.

As previously revealed, there will be a monthly update mid-month that will bring new games to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe (the Essential plan, which is basically the current one, will continue to have another update at the beginning of the month).

See the questions below published in the guide for the new PS Plus published on PlayStation.Blog:

When offline, will I be able to play what I downloaded from the games catalog offered on PlayStation Plus Extra or Deluxe?

Yes. However, when playing a game downloaded from the Game Catalog on PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe plans, you will need to connect to PSN every seven days to validate your PlayStation Plus membership and maintain your access to the game.

Please note that this step is only required for titles from the game catalog on PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe plans. This does not apply to monthly games available for download via PlayStation Plus Essential.