Puberty Has Started Earlier, Scientists Say, But Nobody Knows Why

Marcia Herman-Giddens first noticed that something was changing in the girls in the late 1980s, while serving as director of the child abuse at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina (USA). During evaluations of girls who had been abused, she noticed that many of them began to develop breasts as early as age 6 or 7.

“That didn’t feel right,” said Marcia, who is now an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina’s Gillings School of Global Public Health. She wondered if girls with early breast development were more likely to be sexually abused, but she couldn’t find data tracking the onset of puberty in girls in the United States. So she decided to pick them herself.

A decade later, she published a study of more than 17,000 girls who underwent physical exams at pediatricians’ offices across the country. The numbers revealed that, on average, girls in the mid-1990s began to develop breasts – usually the first sign of puberty – around age 10, more than a year earlier than they were previously. The reduction was even more marked in black girls, who began to develop breasts, on average, at age 9.

The medical community was shocked by the findings, and many doubted a dramatic new trend discovered by an unknown medical assistant, recalls Marcia. “They were taken by surprise,” she said.

But the study turned out to be a game-changer in medical understanding of puberty. Studies in the following decades have confirmed, in dozens of countries, that the age of onset of puberty in girls has fallen by about three months per decade since the 1970s. A similar, though less extreme, pattern has been observed among men. boys.

Although it is difficult to separate cause and effect, the early puberty can have harmful impacts, especially for girls. Those who go through early puberty are at greater risk for depression, anxiety, substance abuse and other psychological problems, compared to peers who hit it later. Girls who menstruate earlier may also have a higher risk of developing breast or uterine cancer in adulthood.

No one knows which risk factor — or more likely, which combination of factors — is driving the decline in age, or why there are such glaring differences based on race and sex. Obesity appears to be playing a role, but it cannot fully explain the change. The researchers are also investigating other potential influences, including chemicals found in certain plastics and stress. And for unclear reasons, doctors around the world have reported an increase in cases of precocious puberty during the pandemic.

“We’re seeing these marked changes in all of our children, and we don’t know how to avoid it if we really wanted to,” said Anders Juul, a pediatric endocrinologist at the University of Copenhagen, who has published two recent studies on the phenomenon. “We don’t know what the cause is.”

Obesity

At the time Marcia published her landmark study, Juul’s research group examined breast development in 1,100 girls in Copenhagen, Denmark. Unlike American children, the Danish group matched the pattern long described in medical textbooks: Girls began to develop breasts at an average age of 11.

“I was interviewed a lot about the puberty boom in the US, as we called it,” said Juul. “And I said, ‘It’s not happening in Denmark’.”

At the time, Juul suggested that the early onset of puberty in the United States was likely linked to an increase in childhood obesity, which had not occurred in Denmark.

Obesity has been linked to early menstruation in girls since the 1970s. Numerous studies have established that girls who are overweight or obese tend to menstruate earlier than those of average weight.

In a decades-long study of nearly 1,200 girls in Louisiana published in 2003, childhood obesity was linked to early menstruation: each standard deviation above the average child weight was associated with a doubled chance of menstruating before age 12.

And in 2021, researchers in Britain discovered that leptin, a hormone released by fat cells that limits hunger, acted on a part of the brain that also regulated sexual development. Rats and people with certain genetic mutations in this region develop later sexually.

“I don’t think there’s much controversy that obesity is a major contributor to precocious puberty these days,” says Natalie Shaw, a pediatric endocrinologist at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences who has studied the effects of obesity on puberty.

Still, he added, many girls who develop early are not overweight. “Obesity cannot explain all of this,” she said. “It happened too fast.”

Chemicals

In the decade following Marcia’s study, Juul began to notice an increase in precocious puberty in Copenhagen, particularly in girls who were developing breasts at age 7 or 8.

“And then we thought, ‘Is this a real phenomenon?'” recalls Juul. Or, you wondered, were parents and doctors “hysterical” over the news coverage of Marcia’s study?

In a 2009 study of nearly 1,000 school-age girls in Copenhagen, his team found that the average age of breast development has dropped by one year since his previous study, to just under 10 years, with the majority of girls ranging from 7 to 12 years. The girls were also menstruating earlier, around age 13, about four months earlier than he had previously reported.

“This is a very marked change in a very short period of time,” said Juul. But unlike doctors in the United States, he didn’t think obesity was to blame: the body mass index of Danish children in 2009 was no different than it had been in the 1990s.

Juul has become one of the most prominent proponents of an alternative theory: that chemical exposures are to blame. Girls with the earliest breast development in his 2009 study, he said, had the highest levels of phthalates in their urine—substances used to make more durable plastics that are found in everything from vinyl flooring to food packaging.

Phthalates belong to a broader class of chemicals called “endocrine disruptors” that can affect the behavior of hormones and have become ubiquitous in the environment in recent decades. But the evidence that they are leading to precocious puberty is still unclear.

In a review article published last month, Juul and a team of researchers analyzed hundreds of studies on endocrine disruptors and their effects on puberty. Study methods varied widely; some were done on boys, some on girls, and they tested many different chemicals at different ages of exposure. In the end, the analysis included 23 studies similar enough for comparison, but failed to show a clear association between any chemical and age at puberty onset.

“The key point is that there are few publications and a paucity of data to explore this question,” said Russ Hauser, an environmental epidemiologist at the Harvard School of Public Health and a co-author of the analysis.

This lack of data has led many scientists to be skeptical of the theory, says Hauser, who recently reported on how endocrine disruptors affect puberty in boys. “We don’t have enough data to make a strong case for a specific class of chemicals.”

Stress and lifestyle

Other factors may also be involved in precocious puberty, at least in girls. Sexual abuse in early childhood has been associated with early onset. Causal arrows are difficult to draw, however, stress and trauma can lead to early development, or, as Marcia surmised decades ago, girls who develop physically earlier may be more vulnerable to abuse.

Girls whose mothers have a history of mood disorders also seem more likely to reach puberty early, as do girls who do not live with their biological parents. Lifestyle factors, such as lack of physical activity, have also been associated with changes in the timing of puberty.

And during the pandemic, pediatric endocrinologists around the world noticed that cases were increasing in girls. A study published in Italy in February showed that 328 girls were referred to five clinics in the country over a seven-month period in 2020, compared with 140 during the same period in 2019 — no difference was found in the boys. Anecdotally, the same thing may be happening in India, Turkey and the United States.

“I’ve asked my colleagues across the country and several of them are saying, yes, we’re seeing a similar trend,” said Paul Kaplowitz, professor emeritus of pediatrics at the National Children’s Hospital in Washington. It’s unclear whether the trend was caused by increased stress, a more sedentary lifestyle, or whether parents were close enough to their children to notice early changes.

Several factors are likely at work at the same time. And many of these issues disproportionately affect low-income families, which may in part explain racial differences at the onset of puberty in the United States, the researchers said.

A new normal?

For decades, medical textbooks have defined the stages of puberty using the Tanner Scale, which was based on observations between 1949 and 1971 of about 700 girls and boys who lived in an orphanage in England.

The scale defines that normal puberty begins at age 8 or older for girls, and at age 9 or older for boys. If puberty starts earlier than these thresholds, doctors should screen the child for a rare hormonal disorder called central precocious puberty, which can trigger puberty as early as childhood. Children with this disorder often undergo brain scans and take puberty-blocking medications prescribed to delay sexual development until an appropriate age.

But some experts argue that the age limit for alarm should be lowered. Otherwise, they said, healthy children could be referred to specialists and undergo unnecessary medical procedures, which can be physically exhausting and expensive.

“There’s a lot more data that 8 years is not the ideal cut-off point to separate the normal from the abnormal,” Kaplowitz said. In 1999, he argued that the age limit for normal puberty should be lowered to 7 years for white girls and 6 for black girls. “That didn’t work out very well,” he recalls.

This stance, however, was reinforced by a recent study by Juul’s group, showing that, of 205 pubescent children under 8 years of age who underwent brain scans, only 1.8% of the girls and 12.5% ​​of the boys had abnormalities that indicate central precocious puberty.

But lowering the age limit remains controversial, with many pediatricians arguing that the risk of a disorder is still high enough to warrant extra precautions. Others, like Marcia, say the changes are a sign of a legitimate public health problem and should not be taken for granted.

“It could be normal in the sense of what the data is showing,” said Marcia. “But I don’t think it’s normal, for lack of a better word, for what nature intended.”