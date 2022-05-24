Questions about mysterious hepatitis cause concern among parents and scientific community | Health

It is hepatitis because it attacks the liver and it is mysterious because it is not yet known what has caused this inflammation in the organ, especially in young children, but also in adolescents. What is certain is that after almost three years of the pandemic, the whole world is now anxiously awaiting research on this new disease in the face of two factors that point to a delicate health challenge. Mysterious hepatitis has a much higher percentage of aggressiveness than other known hepatitis and cases have appeared in various parts of the world.

Drauzio Varella talks about the mysterious hepatitis

What is known about cases of hepatitis of unknown cause

“While the fulminant evolution that leads to transplantation, a total liver failure, happens in one case of traditional hepatitis for every 10,000, in these children, in this mysterious hepatitis, the fulminant form has appeared in about 10% of children. And with high lethality as well,” Renato Kfouri, pediatric infectious disease specialist, president of the Department of Immunizations of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, told RFI.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health reported that 64 cases of mysterious hepatitis infection are under investigation, including a 4-year-old girl from Rio de Janeiro who needed a transplant.

“It is a disease that can be mild to moderate and even severe. And the causative agent has not yet been established, even in the most serious cases in which a transplant is necessary, the cause has not yet been established,” pediatrician Débora Pontes Lannes told RFI, who is already beginning to feel the parents’ apprehension in the office. .

More than 600 suspected cases of mysterious hepatitis have been reported worldwide, with at least 15 deaths.

“Hepatitis without a defined cause, there is no virus normally associated with it, viruses A, B, C, D or E. A hepatitis that, unlike usual hepatitis, has a much higher rate of severity”, said Kfouri.

1 of 1 Hepatitis: what is it? See symptoms of mysterious hepatitis — Photo: Arte/g1 Hepatitis: what is it? See symptoms of mysterious hepatitis — Photo: Arte/g1

One of the first discoveries about this inflammation is the presence of adenovirus in patients, but so far it has not been concluded that the microorganism is the causative agent of the disease. Two-thirds of children who had mystery hepatitis had adenovirus in their blood or urine, but this virus was not found in damaged liver tissue.

On another investigation front is the possible relationship between mysterious hepatitis and Covid-19. Many of the patients are young children, unvaccinated against the coronavirus and many of them had already caught Covid before. The suspicion in this case is a delayed and prolonged reaction of the body to the disease. But so far it has not been possible to certify that all patients had already had contact with the coronavirus.

“It is something that has intrigued the scientific community. There is still no different recommendation in terms of health to follow. Let’s wait and soon we should have news”, said Kfouri.

Dr. Drauzio talks about mysterious hepatitis that worries parents of children and adolescents

While waiting for answers, parents should be aware of the symptoms of this hepatitis and quickly seek medical attention in the event of jaundice or yellowing.

“That’s the most important thing today. When to suspect? When the child appears with abdominal pain, when the white of the eye is yellowish, when the urine appears dark, like tea or maté, and when the stools are clear, white. So these are the symptoms and signs that should make parents suspicious and seek the health service”, warned Débora Lannes.

Vaccines against hepatitis A and B, available in Brazil and included in the national immunization schedule, are important, doctors point out, but they do not guarantee protection against this mysterious form of liver inflammation.