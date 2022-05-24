Redmi Note 11T Pro and 11T Pro Plus are released with 144 Hz display, Dimensity chipset and more

At an official event held in China, Xiaomi finally put an end to the mystery and revealed the new Redmi Note 11T Pro and 11T Pro Plus to the world. Smartphones hit the market to replace the successful Note 10T line.
In addition, the new devices have a body built in aluminum to ensure a premium finish, display with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and audio with Dolby Atmos certification.
Not to mention the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity processor and A+-rated display on the DisplayMate.
Without further ado, see the details of each device in the text below.
economy and market
19 May
economy and market
12 May
Redmi Note 11T Pro
Starting with the Redmi Note 11T Pro, it is the most affordable device launched today and has some minor cuts to its specs. The display is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz.
In addition, the panel has a hole to accommodate the 20 MP front camera, while the panel is protected by Gorilla Glass and there is also stereo sound with Dolby Atmos certification.
Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11T Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, and it works together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.
The device’s rear camera set consists of a 64 MP main lens (Samsung GW1), 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro.
The smartphone still has 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC for payments by approximation, fingerprint reader on the side, MicroSD card slot, USB-C/P2 ports for headphones and WiFi 6.
The 5,080mAh battery completes the set with support for 67W fast wired charging. The operating system is Android 12 and it runs under the proprietary MIUI 13 interface.
Technical specifications
- 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with 144 Hz rate and Gorilla Glass protection
- MediaTek Dimension 8100 Platform
- 6GB or 8GB RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 20 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, P2, WiFi 6 and fingerprint reader
- 5,080mAh battery with 67W charging
- Android 12 running under MIUI 13
Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus
On the other hand, the new Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus is the most powerful model in the family. It comes to the market with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The panel also has HDR10, 270 Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass and 20 MP camera hole.
The Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and it is lined up with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. If necessary, you can expand the memory using the MicroSD card.
As well as the more affordable model, the device also has a 64 MP main camera (Samsung GW1), while the ultrawide sensor has 8 MP and the macro uses 2 MP more.
Some smartphone extras include 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC for payments by approximation, fingerprint reader on the side, USB-C/P2 ports for headphones and WiFi 6. steam chamber.
Finally, there is a 4,400mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and Android 12 running under MIUI 13.
Technical specifications
- 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with 144 Hz rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Gorilla Glass protection
- MediaTek Dimension 8100 Platform
- 8 GB of RAM
- 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 20 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, P2, WiFi 6 and fingerprint reader
- 4,400mAh battery with 120W charging
- Android 12 running under MIUI 13
price and availability
Initially announced in China, the new Redmi Note 11T Pro and 11T Pro Plus are now available for order. Check all variants and prices:
- Redmi Note 11T Pro
- 6GB + 128GB – 1,699 Yuan (~BRL 1,225)
- 8GB + 128GB – 1,999 Yuan (~BRL 1,442)
- 8GB + 256GB – 2,099 Yuan (~BRL 1,513)
- Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus
- 8GB + 128GB – 1,999 Yuan (~BRL 1,442)
- 8GB + 256GB – 2,199 Yuan (~R$1,586)
- 8GB + 512GB – 2,399 Yuan (~BRL 1,730)
What did you think of the new Redmi Note 11T? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.