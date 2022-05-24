Redmi Note 11T Pro and 11T Pro Plus are released with 144 Hz display, Dimensity chipset and more

At an official event held in China, Xiaomi finally put an end to the mystery and revealed the new Redmi Note 11T Pro and 11T Pro Plus to the world. Smartphones hit the market to replace the successful Note 10T line. In addition, the new devices have a body built in aluminum to ensure a premium finish, display with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz and audio with Dolby Atmos certification. Not to mention the presence of a MediaTek Dimensity processor and A+-rated display on the DisplayMate. Without further ado, see the details of each device in the text below.

















economy and market

19 May

















economy and market

12 May



Redmi Note 11T Pro





Starting with the Redmi Note 11T Pro, it is the most affordable device launched today and has some minor cuts to its specs. The display is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. In addition, the panel has a hole to accommodate the 20 MP front camera, while the panel is protected by Gorilla Glass and there is also stereo sound with Dolby Atmos certification. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11T Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, and it works together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The device’s rear camera set consists of a 64 MP main lens (Samsung GW1), 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro. The smartphone still has 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC for payments by approximation, fingerprint reader on the side, MicroSD card slot, USB-C/P2 ports for headphones and WiFi 6. The 5,080mAh battery completes the set with support for 67W fast wired charging. The operating system is Android 12 and it runs under the proprietary MIUI 13 interface.

Technical specifications

6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with 144 Hz rate and Gorilla Glass protection

MediaTek Dimension 8100 Platform

6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

20 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, P2, WiFi 6 and fingerprint reader

5,080mAh battery with 67W charging

Android 12 running under MIUI 13

Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus





On the other hand, the new Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus is the most powerful model in the family. It comes to the market with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The panel also has HDR10, 270 Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass and 20 MP camera hole. The Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and it is lined up with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. If necessary, you can expand the memory using the MicroSD card. As well as the more affordable model, the device also has a 64 MP main camera (Samsung GW1), while the ultrawide sensor has 8 MP and the macro uses 2 MP more. Some smartphone extras include 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC for payments by approximation, fingerprint reader on the side, USB-C/P2 ports for headphones and WiFi 6. steam chamber. Finally, there is a 4,400mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and Android 12 running under MIUI 13.

Technical specifications

6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with 144 Hz rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Gorilla Glass protection

MediaTek Dimension 8100 Platform

8 GB of RAM

128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

20 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, P2, WiFi 6 and fingerprint reader

4,400mAh battery with 120W charging

Android 12 running under MIUI 13

price and availability