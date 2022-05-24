Redmi Note 11T Pro+ has images and specifications revealed – All in Technology

A few months ago, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 11 series to the market. Despite having good configurations, the smartphones did not impress like their predecessors. However, it seems that the manufacturer will end this “problem” soon with the launch of a new series called Redmi Note 11T. And now, we get details of the most powerful model in the lineup, the Note 11T Pro+.

According to official information from Xiaomi itself, the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ will be one of the first smartphones on the market to feature the new Bluetooth 5.3. For those who don’t know, this technology promises lower latency in relation to games. In addition, it will have a lower power consumption and still guarantee a more stable connection when compared to Bluetooth 5.2.

According to recent reports, the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ should also impress in terms of hardware with the presence of the Dimensity 8100+ chip. Manufactured by MediaTek, this processor promises high performance in any task, matching Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. In addition, it will have LPDD5 memory that heats up less than the previous generation.

In one of the teasers revealed, the presence of a P2 input for wired headphones was confirmed. Furthermore, the back will include a 64MP main camera. Other leaked features include an LCD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, something the industry has never seen before.

For now, this is the most important information we know about this model. However, more news is expected to arrive within the next few days or weeks.