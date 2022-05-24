Resident Evil 3 PS5 spotted on PS Store

Capcom is preparing a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series version of Resident Evil 3 2020, which will be presented as a free update for everyone who bought this game in its original versions, for PS4 and Xbox One.

According to recent reports, the PS5 already detects the existence of a free update for the PS5 version and the PS4 version icon is already accompanied by the information that a free update for the PS5 is available.

When inserting the disc into the console, the notification of the free update appears and the question if you want to switch to the PS5 version, but the update does not take place because the link provided in the PS Store is still not working.

Capcom recently announced that the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 2 remake and Resident Evil 7 would arrive in the second half of this year and this suggests that Resident Evil 3 could be the first game to receive the free update and that it could arrive in the next few months.

Link not working yet but looks like Remake 3 PS5 upgrade is imminent. Nothing for 7 or 2 yet. pic.twitter.com/tqNMALIRS4 — TheBatMan (@BSAAEurope) May 23, 2022