see some myths and truths about the subject

If you remember from Biology classes, you know that our stomach produces very acidic substances, which help to digest what we eat throughout the day. When part of this acid returns to the esophagus region towards the mouth, the discomfort is great and brings symptoms such as heartburn, pain and burning sensation.

To talk a little about food and reflux symptomswe talked to nutritionist Hortência Kettelen Souza Luz, who graduated from the Federal University of Goiás and is currently a resident in Intensive Care at the Hospital das Clínicas of the same institution.

She explained to us a little better what are the causes of gastric reflux, its symptoms and the relationship of the condition with the food we consume.

Gastric reflux and nutrition

In addition to the more classic symptoms, such as heartburn, burning and regurgitation, Hortência explains that they are not the only onessince gastric reflux can also cause coughing, asthma, hoarseness, bad breath and throat clearing.

Have you ever heard that one of the causes for the problem can be excess weight? This is also true, even because “obesity and fat located in the abdomen cause increased pressure inside the stomach, facilitating the occurrence of reflux”.

Some foods can worsen the manifestation of symptoms too. Hortência highlights, among them, coffee, chocolate and alcohol, which have the ability to loosen the lower esophageal sphincter, facilitating the output of gastric juice.

She explains that “breads, sausages and other carbohydrates also increase reflux symptoms. These foods stimulate more stomach acid production and are also not recommended.”

Regarding meal times, it is true to recommend not eating when bedtime is nearas lying down with a full stomach can worsen the symptoms of reflux, even during sleep.

The nutritionist explains that “in most people, reflux gets worse in the supine position (lying with the face up), and there can be reflux during sleep, especially when the person has a copious meal before bed”.

It is also important that the patient with reflux reduces the consumption of foods that produce gassuch as broccoli, milk and derivatives, soda, oatmeal and some types of fruit.

These foods are rich in fiber and carbohydrates and, when they reach the intestine, they undergo an intense fermentation process, which results in the production of gases.

If you are experiencing reflux symptoms, make an appointment with a gastroenterologist and request a referral to a nutritionist, who will food adjustments ideal for your case.