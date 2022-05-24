Sharks are seen living in submerged crater of active volcano

Images captured by NASA satellites on May 14 revealed that the mighty Kavachi, an underwater volcano in the Solomon Islands, has erupted once again. It turns out that, to the surprise of scientists analyzing the region, a colony of sharks has been inhabiting the hot, acidic waters around the volcano.

The recent discovery of shark life in the Kavachi region was reported in the National Geographic documentary “Sharkcano”. In the film, experts explain that, apparently, hammerheads and silky sharks that live in the underwater crater are not affected by the volcano’s interference in their habitat.

“The idea that there are big animals like sharks coming out and living inside the volcano’s crater conflicts with what we know about Kavachi, which is that it erupts,” explained Brennan Phillips, a PhD student in biological oceanography at the University of Rhode. Island, in the documentary.

That’s because when Phillips identified the thriving population of sharks in 2015, “when [o vulcão] is erupting, there is no way for anything to live in the region”.

The researchers, however, were surprised to find that the shark colony continued to inhabit the waters around the volcano even after NASA’s Landsat-9 satellite revealed that Kavachi was coming alive again.

“That’s what makes finding these animals inside the volcano so disconcerting. They’re living in a place where they can ‘die at any moment,’ so how do they survive?” asked Phillips. “It’s very cloudy, so the water is very dark. None of these things are good for fish.”

In this sense, the researchers point out that volcanic waters are rich in nutrients — which makes them an attractive environment for different types of marine life, including sharks.

“It is completely normal that there are sharks and other marine life around underwater volcanoes, as it also contributes to the ecosystem in this way”, narrated expert Kadie Bennis, in an interview with the New York Post, noting that even cities are built. around volcanoes.

Even more, according to Dr. Michael Heithaus of Florida International University, volcanoes are essential to the life of sharks. “It’s not just about active volcanoes,” he told Newsweek. “It’s about the habitat they create in the middle of the ocean… If there were no volcanoes in certain areas, there would be no reefs or land.”

“This would mean that the shark species that need these habitats could not live in these areas without the presence of a volcano.” “Where you have a lot of food, you tend to have a lot of sharks, if you don’t have a lot of fishing to reduce their populations.”