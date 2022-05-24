Sony prioritizes high-caliber games on the service

The new PS Plus finally made its debut in Asia last Monday (23), and even with great games like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Returnal, Sony doesn’t intend to stop there. According to Veronica Rogers, the publisher’s senior vice president of global sales, more AAA’s will come to the service.

In a PS Blog post, Rogers highlighted the improvements implemented over the past few years to serve 47 million subscribers with compelling offers. With the new model, the Japanese giant will bring other great works to enrich the catalog.

Our priority is putting high-caliber games on the service and we are pleased to release some of the most famous titles including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, NBA 2K22, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Returnal for Extra and Premium/Deluxe members.

Rogers also cited the presence of classics from the new PS Plus, such as Ape Escape, Siphon Filter and Tekken 2 – which she says will look fantastic when playing on PS4 and PS5. Now, we have to wait for June 13th to explore the new PS Plus in Brazil.

