STJ discusses statute of limitations for reimbursement of plan to SUS

The 1st Section of the Superior Court of Justice will define, under the rite of repetitive appeals, what is the appropriate statute of limitations in the event of a claim involving a request for reimbursement to the Unified Health System (SUS) by plan or health insurance operators, due to the service of its customers in the public network.

The collegiate will define whether, in this case, a five-year term (Article 1 of Decree 20.910/1932) or a three-year term (Article 206, paragraph 3, of the Civil Code) is applicable.

It will also decide “which is the initial term of the statute of limitations: whether it starts to run with the patient’s hospitalization, with the discharge from the hospital, or from the notification of the decision of the administrative process that determines the amounts to be reimbursed”.

Understand

The rite of repetitive appeals is regulated by the Civil Procedure Code of 2015, in article 1036. In this regime, the trial takes place by sampling, through the selection of special resources that have identical controversies. Its objective is to apply the same legal understanding to different processes and, with that, to facilitate the solution of demands that are repeated in Brazilian courts.

In this case, two resources were selected as representative of the controversy, registered as Theme 1,147: Special Resources 1,978,141 and 1,978,151. The rapporteur is minister Og Fernandes.

In these two appeals, the appellants – a health plan operator and a hospital center – ask for the reform of the judgments of the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3), in São Paulo, so that the triennial prescription provided for in the Code is applied. Civil. They argue that the reimbursement to the SUS would result from a “private reimbursement relationship”, since the debt does not originate from a legal infraction.

Based on the jurisprudence of the STJ, the TRF-3 recognized the five-year statute of limitations and pointed out that health insurers cannot unlawfully enrich themselves, to the detriment of the State, by charging for a service they did not provide through their accredited network.

After considering that there is a multiplicity of processes with the same question of law, the section, unanimously, accepted the proposal of the rapporteur and affected the theme to the rite of the repetitive.

“Paved Path”

According to the rapporteur, the current jurisprudence of the STJ considers the statute of limitations of five years to be applicable, counting from the notification of the decision of the administrative process that determined the amount of reimbursement to SUS. This is the time when credit can be quantified.

For the magistrate, the court’s understanding already provides “a well-paved jurisprudential path, which can serve as a safe guide to other courts and judges regarding the subject object of the affectation”. For this reason, he decided not to restrict the suspension of processes that deal with the issue that will be discussed by the STJ — as usually happens when the rite of repetitive ones is installed.

Only special appeals and grievances in special appeal, filed in the 2nd instance or already in the STJ, will be interrupted until the definition of the repetitive thesis. With information from the press office of the Superior Court of Justice.

Click here to read the affectation judgment

REsp 1,978,141

REsp 1,978,151