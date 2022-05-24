Ten Questions to Clear Your Doubts (and Fears) About Colonoscopy | Longevity Blog: how to use it

Colonoscopy is perhaps the test that causes the most anxiety among people. The reasons? Ignorance, prejudice, fear – of feeling sick during preparation (which is really not pleasant) or feeling pain (which does not happen). These are factors that lead many people to postpone the procedure or even to avoid it, when it should be on the health care agenda for those over 45 years old. It is an evaluation of the large intestine that aims to diagnose infections, polyps and tumors. With the patient sedated, a colonoscope is introduced through the anus, a flexible tube with just one centimeter in diameter with a mini camera at the tip. The device is guided to the initial part of the large intestine, the cecum, where it connects to the small intestine, or to the terminal ileum, the final part of the small intestine. The images recorded by the camera are played back on a monitor and recorded. To clarify the main doubts on the subject, I talked to the coloproctologist Clarisse Casali, specialist for the Brazilian Society of Coloproctology.

Colonoscopy: understand who should do it and why the exam is important

When should people have a colonoscopy?

Colonoscopy is indicated from the age of 45 to prevent bowel cancer. This is a guideline that has existed since 2018 and was reinforced in 2021 through a North American protocol. The beginning of screening has changed due to the significant increase in the number of new cases in young people. In addition to prevention, it allows us, in some situations, to treat bowel cancer at an early stage.

If there are cases of bowel cancer in the family, is it important to anticipate colonoscopy?

Yes! When there is a case of bowel cancer in the family, the recommendation is to bring it forward to 40 years or 10 years before the age at which the diagnosis of the first person to become ill was made. To clarify: if a first-degree relative has been diagnosed with cancer at age 45, the indication is to undergo the examination at age 35.

Why do you need to do special preparation before taking the exam?

To assess the bowel wall, we cannot have stool or food residues, so the evacuation must be liquid and clear.

What does the preparation consist of?

In laxative drugs that stimulate defecation. It is very important that the patient undergoes a consultation beforehand, so that we can understand how their bowels work. In this way, we ensure that the preparation is planned according to the characteristics and health conditions of each one, so that it is as individualized, comfortable and safe as possible.

How to prevent the patient from feeling sick, since he is going to ingest laxatives?

With guidance and care with food and fluid intake, to avoid dehydration. We also use medication to prevent nausea.

Is the procedure done under anesthesia? Is it possible to feel pain during or after?

The patient will be sedated and will not feel any pain, either during or after the exam. For your safety and comfort, it is essential that sedation be performed by an anesthesiologist. Some people have a little gas soon after, but it gets better quickly.

Polyps are relatively frequent findings on colonoscopy. What are they and what is the risk of developing colorectal cancer?

Polyps are abnormal growths on the bowel wall that cause bulges and may, depending on the cell type, be associated with bowel cancer.

Does the person need to be hospitalized? Should you bring an escort?

The preparation can be done at home or in the hospital, depending on the age and health conditions of the person. The patient needs to stay in the hospital for a while to recover from the sedation and eat, being released an average of one to two hours later. Due to sedation, it is important, for safety, to be accompanied at the time of discharge.

Are there any dietary restrictions after the exam?

We ask you to avoid fatty foods that can cause excess gas.

How often is it necessary to undergo a colonoscopy if no abnormality has been found?