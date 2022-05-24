The iPhone 14 has not even come out and Apple is already thinking about the 15: see the leaks

THE iPhone 14 It hasn’t even been released yet –the forecast is for the 2nd semester–, but the first information about its successor, the iPhone 15, which should only go on the market in 2023, has already begun to leak. apple that are already being discussed in the main technology portals in the world.

End of Lightning entry

One of the most significant changes that could come to the iPhone 15 is the end of the Lightning input, which will be replaced by USB-C. The reason for this impactful change is the European regulations that determine a standardization in smartphone components – the USB-C port is one of them. To resolve the issue, Apple does not intend to deploy USB-C ports only on devices in Europe, but to deploy them across the global market.

chips

Apple has been investing in the manufacture of its own chips to end its dependence on companies like Intel and Qualcomm, companies responsible for processors and chips in some Apple devices for several years. In 2023 the devices are expected to be equipped with the new 3nm A-series chip. It is speculated that the chip should deliver 10% to 15% more performance than the processor present in the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 15 may be Apple’s first smartphone to have its own modem chip. This chip is responsible for guaranteeing internet access for the smartphone. Currently, the company uses a chip made by Qualcomm, but it must cut ties with the company after a lawsuit for royalties that is being processed in the American justice.

Camera

iPhones are known for excellent cameras, but in recent years some competitors, such as Samsung, have delivered superior hardware to Apple’s. To get around this, the company founded by Steve Jobs has a solution.

The “periscope” lens may finally arrive on iPhones in 2023. These lenses have an optical zoom technology with a greater range than ordinary cameras, being able to reach a 5x to 10x optical zoom. what a big step forward. considering that so far, the most that iPhones cameras reach is a 3x zoom.