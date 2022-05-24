Uncommon diseases advance in recent months and leave WHO on alert; learn more about them – News

Covid-19 has been in the spotlight of the WHO (World Health Organization) in the last two years, but recently two other uncommon diseases have been identified in several countries and are on the radar of the agency’s experts: a hepatitis of unknown origin that affects children and teenagers and monkeypox.

“As we speak, our colleagues around the world are responding to outbreaks of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, smallpox and hepatitis of unknown cause, and complex humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, the Syrian Arab Republic, Ukraine and Yemen . We face a formidable convergence of disease, drought, hunger and war, fueled by climate change, inequality and geopolitical rivalry,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom on Sunday (22), during the opening of the WHO’s General Assembly. .





mysterious hepatitis

The cases of mysterious hepatitis have already been registered in the UK, US, Spain, Israel and other countries. Until the last week, there were more than 400 patients.

Although there have been patients since the end of last year, the disease began to worry last month, when more similar diagnoses emerged.

The main characteristic common to all patients is that they do not have infection with any of the five viruses that cause hepatitis, nor have they had exposure in common to any toxic agent capable of triggering the disease.

You main symptoms reported in hospitals around the world are jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes), which is caused by the liver’s inability to optimally process red blood cells, and gastrointestinal manifestations such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and nausea.

Other signs of acute liver disease may include:

• fever

• tiredness

• loss of appetite

• abdominal pain

• dark urine

• light colored stools

• joint pain

The conditions usually progress well, but a small percentage of patients had complications and required liver transplantation.

Where acute hepatitis in children and adolescents has been detected:

• United Kingdom

• U.S

• Canada

• Spain

• France

• Austria

• Germany

• Poland

• Ireland

• Netherlands

• Norway

• Denmark

• Italy

• Romania

• Belgium

• Israel

• Japan

• Argentina

• Panama

• Indonesia

Epidemiological and laboratory investigations suggest there may be a link between hepatitis and infection with adenovirus 41F, which causes gastroenteritis in children, but has no history of causing liver damage, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. United.

It turns out that not all patients who developed the disease had a positive test for adenovirus 41F. Some had been infected by the coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

“At this time, the cause of the diseases reported in these children is still unknown. Although adenovirus has been detected in some children, we do not know if it is the cause of the disease. We do not know and are investigating the role of other factors in this disease, such as exposure to toxins or other infections that children may have,” the CDC reports.

The PAHO (Pan American Health Organization), an arm of the WHO (World Health Organization) in the American continent, explains that some serious infections by adenovirus caused hepatitis in immunocompromised or transplanted patients, for example.

“However, these children do not fit that description – they were previously healthy.”

The WHO points out that there are more than 50 types of adenovirus that can cause illness in humans and that 41 usually causes diarrhea, vomiting and fever, often accompanied by respiratory symptoms.

“Factors such as increased susceptibility among young children following a lower level of adenovirus circulation during the Covid-19 pandemic, the potential emergence of a new adenovirus, as well as Sars-CoV-2 co-infection need to be further investigated. “

The organization reinforces that there is no evidence to support the relationship with vaccines against Covid-19.





The entity assesses that there is not enough information to define whether there is an outbreak. For this reason, it considers the overall risk to be low.

“It is possible that we are becoming aware of a situation that existed before, but that went unnoticed because there were few cases”, he adds.

Because the exact origin is not known, health agencies are unable to define protective measures. Hygiene care, such as washing hands, maintaining clean environments and being careful when coughing or sneezing, in addition to avoiding close contact with sick people, is known to be effective against any virus.





monkey pox

Earlier this month, an endemic disease (commonly recorded) in some African countries began to appear in patients in Europe with no history of travel to the continent.

In less than 20 days, the number of confirmed cases of monkey pox had already reached 169, with dozens of other suspects in 16 countries. The most affected are Europeans.

See where the disease has already been detected:

• England: 56

• Spain: 41

• Portugal: 37

• Netherlands: 6

• Canada: 5

• Italy: 4

• Germany: 4

• Belgium: 4

• France: 3

• Australia: 2

• United States: 2

• Denmark: 1

• Sweden: 1

• Austria: 1

• Switzerland: 1

• Israel: 1

In addition to these, there are also dozens of probable cases, including that of a man in Argentina who had returned from a trip from Spain. Greece is also investigating a suspected case.

The first infected with the monkeypox virus – called monkeypox in English – outside the African continent was detected in the United Kingdom. He had traveled to Nigeria, but local officials say the patient has no connection to any of the other cases.

Monkeypox virus was discovered in 1958 when animals kept for research showed symptoms of smallpox-like illness.

The first human case was documented only in 1970, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The natural hosts of the virus are believed to be rodents, not primates.

Monkeypox is considered endemic (occurs frequently) in Benin, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Ghana (identified only in animals), Ivory Coast, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan.

The biggest outbreak of the disease so far had been recorded in the United States, in 2003, when rodents imported from Africa transmitted the virus to dogs, which passed to humans. Thirty-five cases have been confirmed in six states. There were no deaths.

The UKHSA (United Kingdom Health Safety Agency) points out that “the virus usually does not spread easily between people”, which is why the alert level regarding the disease is kept low.

However, Susan Hopkins, the agency’s chief medical adviser, said an increase in the number of cases is expected.

“We anticipate that more cases would be detected through our active case finding across NHS services. [Serviço Nacional de Saúde do Reino Unido] and greater vigilance among health professionals. We believe that this increase will continue in the coming days and that more cases will be identified in the community at large. In addition, we are receiving reports of other cases identified in other countries around the world.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) points out that human-to-human transmission occurs through prolonged personal contact.

The respiratory tract is one of the ways of passing, through droplets, the virus. However, prolonged personal contact is necessary for this to happen.

Contact with body fluids and directly with skin lesions are also ways to get infected. The British agency also lists contact with clothing or sheets worn by a person who has monkeypox.

Monkeypox can initially manifest with flu-like symptoms, such as:

• Tiredness

• Sudden onset fever (above 38.5°C)

• Muscle aches

• Back pain

• Headache

• Weakness

• Swelling of the lymph nodes (especially in the neck)

Traditional skin sores usually occur a few days after the onset of fever, but not all patients may experience them.