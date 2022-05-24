Under the radar: three efficient and unpopular launches

The first half of 2022 is ending and so far we have already had a series of great launches in the world of technology, such as Amazon’s Echo Show 15 or the new Galaxy S22 family.

However, some great gadgets launched this year ended up going a little unnoticed so far, such as the Beyerdinamic portable speaker, the realme C35 and the powerful foldable Huawei Mate Xs 2. Check out three products that didn’t have as much fuss:

Beyerdynamic Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Beyerdinamic’s portable speaker has a bold proposal: to deliver audio quality for entertainment, but also bring features to deliver everything the user needs for work commitments, especially video conferences.

The device has a smart microphone capable of capturing 360° sound, to be used in video conferences. In addition, to ensure a better experience for users, the device has active noise cancellation, to prevent external noise from disturbing your virtual meeting.

The suggested process of the device is US$ 179 and there is no confirmation on whether the product will reach the Brazilian market.

really C35

realme has launched the C35, successor to the C25, known for being a low-cost smartphone with super power autonomy, as it has a 6,000 mAh battery. The C35 lost 1,000 mAh, but it’s still an excellent choice for users who want the most battery life.

The device has a 6.6-inch screen with FullHD resolution, T616 Unisoc processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card. The smartphone has a triple camera array, with a 50MP sensor and two 2MP sensors, as well as an 8MP front camera. the C35 is available on the market Brazilian for prices between R$1,100 and R$1,500.

Huawei Mate Xs 2

Huawei’s Mate Xs 2 differs a little from the proposal of the most popular Chinese smartphones, which seek to deliver good performance at affordable prices. The Device is a top-of-the-line foldable even more powerful than the main foldables on the market, such as Samsung’s Z-line smartphones.

All this power ends up being reflected in the price, which is close to US$ 3,000, which is absurdly expensive even for high-end foldable devices.

The smartphone has a huge 8-inch screen with 4K resolution and a 6-inch external display with Full HD resolution. Both screens have a 90 Hz refresh rate, which allows for more fluid interaction. The Mate Xs 2 has a Kirin 9000 processor, supporting 5G technology, 8GB of RAM and versions with 256GB and 512GB of internal storage.

See more news on Gizmodo Brazil:

The iPhone 14 hasn’t even come out and Apple is already thinking about the 15: see the leaks

Galaxy M23 and Galaxy M53: Samsung launches intermediaries with 5G in Brazil