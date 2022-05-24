Up to R$700 off: Amazon lowers Motorola cell phone prices

This week, Amazon is offering several Motorola smartphone models with discounts of up to 13%. The devices can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments on the card and are sent with free shipping to those who subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Among the options on offer is the Moto G71, with 13% off, starting at R$ 1,999 (offer link). The device has 5G connectivity, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

In the link below you can buy or get more information about the cell phone:

Motorola Moto G71 Smartphone Motorola Moto G71 5G 128GB 6GB RAM Green

BRL 1,899

Another model on offer from the brand is the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which lowered its price by R$700, from R$5,999 to R$5,299 (available here). The phone runs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, one of the most advanced 5G processors; supports wireless charger; and has a camera with recording in up to 8K.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Smartphone Motorola Edge 30 Pro 256GB 12GB RAM Blue

BRL 5,299

For those looking for an entry-level device, the Moto E20 is sold with a 5% discount on cash purchases, for R$ 797.99 (buy here). The device has a 6.5-inch screen, 4,000mAh battery and Android 11.

Motorola Moto E20 Smartphone Motorola Moto E20 32GB 4GB RAM, Gray

BRL 798

Prices were consulted on Friday (20). It is worth mentioning that the values ​​listed here can be modified at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for these promotional prices.

For other Motorola cell phone offers, see the Amazon website via this link: https://amzn.to/3LAvOpQ