WhatsApp: How do I know if I’ve been blocked by someone?

Since it appeared, WhatsApp has made available to its users the option to block contacts, preventing the exchange of messages and files between the two people. However, when being blocked by someone, the messenger does not signal the procedure, causing many people to be in doubt whether or not they were affected by the “block”.

Thinking of helping those who are in this situation, the TecMundo brought some tips on how know if you have been blocked on whatsapp. As there is no official way to discover the information, the user needs to keep an eye on some clues left by the platform.

Check it out below!

1. Make sure the contact’s profile picture is visible

(TecMundo/Reproduction)Source: TecMundo

Although a user’s profile picture may not be visible to your contacts for other reasons, one of the first signs that a person may have blocked you on WhatsApp is when the profile picture “disappears”, showing only the gray contact icon. .

So, if the person’s photo was appearing and then disappeared, this could be an indication that you’ve been blocked.

2. See if information like “last seen” appears in WhatsApp chat

(TecMundo/Reproduction)Source: TecMundo

If you see that the contact has no profile picture, click on the conversation to open the message history. On this page, check if information like “Last seen” or “Online” appear at the top of the chat, below the person’s name.

If you see this information, it means that you have not been blocked, and that the user’s photo is not visible for other reasons only. However, if even waiting a few minutes the information does not appear, this may be another indication of the blockage.

3. See if your messages are being received

(TecMundo/Reproduction)Source: TecMundo

Another way to try to find out if you’ve been blocked on WhatsApp is sending a message to the contact. Traditionally, the messenger shows if your message has reached someone else, and can even signal if it has been read by the contact.

If your message has only one tick, the read receipt sign on the right, it could be that you really have been blocked. However, this can also indicate that the person is without internet at that time. Therefore, we recommend waiting a few hours to confirm that the message will not be received.

If at any time the two ticks appear, it means that the contact received the message and did not block it.

4. Try to make an audio or video call

(TecMundo/Reproduction)Source: TecMundo

Another way to try to confirm if a contact has blocked you is making a video or voice call. If your attempts always fail, with the call ringing until it drops, you may have been blocked by the user.

To confirm that it’s not just a period without the other person’s internet, we recommend trying the calls at different times and days.

5. Confirm the lock with the user

(Unsplash/Playback)Source: Unsplash

If you’ve tried all of the above procedures and your contact still doesn’t have a photo and doesn’t receive your messages and calls, the chance that you’ve been blocked is very high. However, due to WhatsApp’s strict security and privacy rules, it is not possible to confirm the block directly with the platform.

Thus, one way to be sure about the block is to view other social networks where you can be friends with the person, such as Facebook and Instagram. If you access the individual’s profile on these networks and are blocked there, surely the same thing happened in the messenger.

This is because normally people opt for blocking as an attempt to cut off any form of contactperforming the procedure on all social media in which you have some connection.

However, if you are not blocked on other platforms, you can forward a message asking if the person has changed their number or has lost their smartphone recently, which may have caused this whole situation.

It is worth remembering that this last option is indicated mainly when you and the contact in question have had no recent friction. However, if the situation is the other way around, it may be interesting respect the other person’s decision and avoid sending messages.

Did you like the article? So stay tuned to TecMundo so you don’t miss any news!