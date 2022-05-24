WhatsApp: Update on the message reaction feature; check out the news

THE Whatsapp already released the feature that allows you to react to specific messages. However, the tool still needs improvement to be even more complete.

This Monday (23), the specialized website WABetaInfo found in the last beta version of the messenger an important correction in the functionality, which was being reported in the feedback channels.

Users will soon be able to react and view the reaction left by other contacts on each image in an album. The opposite of the superficial listing that the application currently does. The update in the feature will mainly help users of groups.

However, it is important to note that the novelty is still being tested in the beta version for iOS, because it is still in the development phase. However, it will also come to Android and Desktop versions.

New function will make you ‘invisible’ when leaving a group

THE Whatsapp is getting constant updates. After releasing the possibility of adding up to 512 people in a group, the messenger is developing a feature that will allow the user to leave a group without the other members being notified. In practice, only administrators will be notified of the exit.

More privacy on WhatsApp

The new functionality will bring more privacy to users, since the other participants in the group will not be notified of the action by the application. The feature was found in the beta version for Desktop, but will likely be released for all versions of the messenger.

WhatsApp plans to implement paid plan for businesses

THE WhatsApp Premium is a subscription plan being developed by Meta to be implemented in WhatsApp Business. The first details of the modality were found by the Wabetainfo website, in the beta updates for Android, iOS and Desktop

The novelty will only be released for commercial accounts, being optional for the user, that is, it will be up to the company to join it or not. THE Whatsapp Premium will offer the ability to link the account on up to 10 devices.

In addition, the messenger must also allow the user to create custom commercial links. Today, companies can already use short links to let customers get in touch easily. However, the Premium version will allow the links to be differentiated.

However, as it has not been officially announced, it is not yet possible to have more details about the novelty. In this way, information such as when it will be released, what value, resources included, will only be released in the future.