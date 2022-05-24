WhatsApp will stop working on iOS 10 and 11 – Época Negócios

+



WhatsApp will stop working on iPhone 5 and 5c (Photo: Mourizal Zativa/Unsplash)

WhatsApp has plans to end support for iOS 10 and 11. According to the website WABetaInfo, a notification was sent to iPhone users asking them to install the latest version of Apple’s operating system to continue using the app after October 24th. That is, those who do not update their iOS will not be able to use the app after the date.

In a support article on its blog, the company recommends using iOS 12 as a baseline for iPhone owners. This is due to the specifics of how the platform software works.

iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s users will be able to continue using the device if they upgrade to a new version of the system. iPhone 5 and 5c owners, however, will have to consider purchasing a new smartphone to use WhatsApp as they do not support iOS 12.

It is believed that the impact will not be large, as the number of iPhone 5 and 5c users has decreased considerably in recent years.

According to the company, the removal of support for certain versions of iOS is necessary to offer new features implemented in WhatsApp, mainly related to security and privacy on the platform.

