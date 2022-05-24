WhatsApp will stop working on more than 50 cell phones in October – Rádio Itatiaia



Application will no longer be updated for certain models; check if yours is on the list



From time to time, WhatsApp drops support for some versions of Android and iOS operating systems. The reason is the introduction of features that may not work in older software. This year, the winners are iOS 10, iOS 11.

With the exception of iPhones 5 and 5C, other devices will continue to run the app if they have the updated version of iOS — to get it, visit Settings > General > Software Update. WhatsApp update does not resolve the issue.

A post on the WhatsApp Help Center in English already states that the supported operating systems are iOS 12 and above. In Portuguese, the page has not yet been updated. End date of compatibility is set for October 24th.

In addition to these two Apple models, more than 50 Android devices from different brands will lose support. See below which cell phones will no longer be able to use WhatsApp as of October.

LG

Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD and Optimus F3Q

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2

Huawei

Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

Sony

Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S

ZTE

Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo

Other brands

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

