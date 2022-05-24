WhatsApp will stop working on more than 50 cell phones; see which

More than 50 cell phones that were once cutting-edge technology will no longer run the Whatsapp from October 24 this year. Among them are the iPhones 5 and 5C, two of the most modern smartphones for exactly 10 years.
The information is from the WABetainfo website. According to the publication, iOS 10 and iOS 11 operating systems will no longer support the application. The problem is that the iPhones 5 and 5C don’t go beyond the 11th version of Apple’s technology.
Check out in the list below all the smartphones that will have the Whatsapp discontinued:
- LG: LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.
- Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2;
- Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2;
- Sony: Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Xperia Arc S;
- ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo;
- Other Brands: Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.