WhatsApp will stop working on more than 50 cell phones; see which

More than 50 cell phones that were once cutting-edge technology will stop running WhatsApp as of October 24 this year. Between them, are the iPhones 5 and 5C, two of the most modern smartphones for exactly 10 years.

The information is from the WABetainfo website. According to the publication, iOS 10 and iOS 11 operating systems will no longer support the app. The problem is that the iPhones 5 and 5C don’t go beyond the 11th version of Apple’s technology.

Check out in the list below all the smartphones that will have WhatsApp discontinued: