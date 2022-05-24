WhatsApp with new features for sending images and status; see how it will work

The site specialized in advancing the resources of the Whatsapp, WABetaInfo, revealed that the company is bringing new functionality to users in sending images in conversations and Status. The discovery was made in the 2.22.10.71 beta version of the messenger for iOS.

The user will gain more control over the dissemination of the image or photo, whether in chat or status. There will be more options besides being able to edit the content or add a caption.

According to the information, regarding images sent in conversations, the user will be able to select other contacts to whom the image will be automatically sent simultaneously.

In the case of Status, it will be possible to have control of each post, defining who can view and who cannot. The options will be overview, deletion of some contacts or permission for access.

It should be noted that some of these features can already be found in the Camera tab of the Whatsapp. The latest updates refer to an organization carried out by the messenger in order to promote the best experience for users.

Contact on the web version of WhatsApp

Many Brazilians like to use the Whatsapp in the computer (Web) version. The feature makes it a lot easier when it comes to having a breadth of the application to be used at work, for example. However, by this means it is not possible to add new contacts.

In fact, the messenger doesn’t offer a native functionality that allows adding a new contact directly in its web version. However, there are some means that can guarantee this operation.

You can add the contact to your Google account, which is synced with your Google contacts. Whatsappif the phone is Android, or by InTouchApp, which also works in sync with the data with your Google account.

In addition to these, another option is to use the URL of the Whatsapp, which refers to a messenger link with a desired number. Although it is not saved, it is possible to keep the conversation with the contact active through the browser.

See how to add a contact on your WhatsApp Web

Using Google Account

In the browser, access the Google Contacts page; Click on “Create contact”; In the opened menu, select “Create a contact”; Fill in the contact details and click on “Save”; After a few moments, the WhatsApp calendar will sync with your Google account and the contact will appear automatically.

Using InTouchApp

Install the InTouchApp application on your cell phone, available for Android and iOS; Tap “Create new account” to create a new account on the platform; Follow the guidance to be able to register on the platform; Once this is done, the system will synchronize with your Google account; On the PC, open the browser and install the InTouchApp extension; Next, tap the extension icon in the upper right corner of the browser and log in with your account by scanning the QR Code on your cell phone; Then, tap the “Extension” icon on the PC again and enter the data of the new contact and save it; Ready, the number will be saved and synchronized with your cell phone through the application.

Using WhatsApp Link

In your browser’s search field, enter the URL https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=[Código do país + DDD + número]filling the field in square brackets without using a space; Access the link and click on “Start conversation”; Then click on “use WhatsApp Web”; A conversation will be opened directly on the messenger with the number provided. It is worth remembering that the contact will not be saved, but it will be possible to keep the chat active.

Ready! Now you know three ways to add or chat with a new contact on WhatsApp Web.