WHO says no evidence of monkeypox virus mutation | Health

The World Health Organization has no evidence that the monkeypox virus has mutated, a senior UN agency executive said on Monday, noting that the infectious disease endemic in West and Central Africa is unlikely to change.

Rosamund Lewis, head of the smallpox secretariat that is part of the WHO’s Emergencies Program, said at a briefing that mutations are typically lower with this virus, although sequencing the genome of cases helps to understand the current outbreak.

To date, 16 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported confirmed cases of the viral disease, with approximately 100 infections, mostly in Europe. However, the European Union health agency said the risk of monkeypox spreading widely in the general population was “very low”.

In Argentina, there is a suspected case in Buenos Aires, which is being investigated, in a patient who recently traveled to Spain.

United States: confirmed two cases, the first on May 18. A third case is suspected on May 23. Canada: confirmed two infections on May 19. Quebec authorities said they were investigating 17 suspected cases. Sweden: confirmed its first case on 19 May. Australia: On 20 May reported its first case in a traveler who had recently returned from Britain. Another suspected case was also identified. Germany: confirmed three cases, the first being recorded on May 20, in a Brazilian patient. Belgium: detected two cases on 20 May. France: confirmed a first case in the Paris region on May 20, according to French media. Netherlands: reported its first case on 20 May. It has since confirmed “several” more patients, without giving the exact number. Italy: confirmed two cases in Rome on May 20, bringing the country’s total to three. United Kingdom: detected 11 new cases in England on 20 May, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 20. Scotland confirmed its first case of the viral infection on 23 May. Israel: confirmed its first case on May 21. Switzerland: reported its first confirmed case on 21 May. Austria: confirmed its first case on 22 May. Denmark: confirmed its first case on 23 May. Spain: confirmed four more cases in the Madrid region on May 23, bringing the total to 34, with another 38 suspected cases in Madrid. Portugal: reported 14 new confirmed cases on May 23, bringing the total to 37.

