With outbreaks of dengue, zika and chikungunya, states report lack of testing; government plans to ship by June | Health

Brazil is experiencing an outbreak of diseases called “arboviruses”: dengue, zika and chikungunya. They have in common the fact that they are caused by viruses transmitted by a mosquito, in this case the Aedes aegypti. The three diseases also share the lack of diagnostic test supplies: Bahia, Piauí, Distrito Federal and Rio Grande do Norte have already reported problems.

The Ministry of Health states that “a new shipment of inputs is expected to be delivered by the month of June”.

The ministry does not detail the reasons for the shortage or its impacts on outbreak control, although at least two states link the problem to consequences of lockdowns due to the pandemic in Asia and consequences of the War in Ukraine.

The most recent epidemiological bulletin from the federal government points to the following increase in the total number of cases until epidemiological week 19, which ended on May 14, compared to the same period last year:

Dengue – increase in 165.7%

Chikungunya – increase in 74.9%

Zika – increase in 70.7%

In its own bulletin, the Ministry warns of the importance of measures against the spread of the disease, and therefore, since May 9, it has maintained an “Arbovirus Situation Room” and has already carried out field actions in the DF, Goiás and Rio Grande southern.

“To date, 323 deaths from dengue have been confirmed, 285 by laboratory criteria and 38 by clinical epidemiological criteria. The states that had the highest number of deaths were: São Paulo (118), Goiás (37), Santa Catarina (35 ), Rio Grande do Sul (30), Bahia (21) and Paraná (20). A further 333 deaths remain under investigation”, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ministry position on testing

On the test situation in the states, the Ministry of Health says that it acts “without measuring efforts”, but does not detail the impacts.

“As for the distribution of tests, the Ministry of Health works tirelessly to keep the health network supplied with diagnostic tests for dengue, zika and chikungunya. A new shipment of supplies is scheduled to be delivered by the month of June. Fiocruz’s molecular tests are being delivered directly to Lacens to reinforce the tracking of the disease throughout the country,” the government said in a statement.

Alternatives and monitoring

Despite the lack of tests to diagnose dengue, it is possible to identify the disease without the exam, only with the analysis of the symptoms, according to the Department of Health of the DF. The Undersecretary of Comprehensive Health Care, Oronides Urbano Filho, warns that, with these signs, the population should seek a Basic Health Unit (BHU) for clinical evaluation. The doctor is the one who can recommend a blood test to confirm the infection.

“Clinically, we are able to make the diagnostic hypothesis of dengue and, with a simple blood count, we are able to follow this patient, intervene and help with a good outcome”, says the undersecretary.

The SES-DF admits that there is a “transient lack” of dengue tests. According to the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero, carrying out the tests helps to expand epidemiological surveillance and to clear up doubts in certain cases, but the lack does not prevent notification or treatment.