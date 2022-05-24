Xiaomi 12, Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13: which is the best smartphone?

The Xiaomi 12 arrived in Brazil in early May to compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and Apple’s iPhone 13. As a top of the line, its price is not the cheapest, but it brings together a set of very advanced settings.

Here, it starts to be sold for R$ 9,499.99, for payment in installments. To find out which one does better, we put the trio’s technical sheets in a triple comparison. So, is Xiaomi up to the bigwigs in the segment?

Xiaomi 12

Height: 152mm

Width: 69.9 mm

Thickness: 8.2 mm

Weight: 179 g

Colors: gray and blue

Galaxy S22

Height: 146mm

Width: 70.6mm

Thickness: 7.6 mm

Weight: 167 g

Colors: green, pink, white and black

iPhone 13

Height: 146.7 mm

Width: 71.5mm

Thickness: 7.7 mm

Weight: 174 g

Colors: green, pink, blue, midnight, stellar and red

In terms of dimensions and weight, there are few differences between the three handsets, with the heaviest, the Xiaomi 12, outperforming the lightest, the Galaxy S22, by just 12 grams. This shows that, at least in terms of usability, the experience tends to be similar in any of them.

In terms of construction, they are made with an aluminum housing and glass coating on the front and back to give more resistance. The iPhone stands out here for the greater variety of colors.

The most notable differences in terms of appearance are on the front: with Xiaomi and Samsung adopting the selfie camera only in a “hole” in the screen. The iPhone, on the other hand, maintains the “notch”, the cutout at the top that houses the camera, the biometric sensor and the sound output for calls.

Behind, the three have different approaches to the camera niche. The S22 is the one that best integrates the lens set into the look, while Xiaomi does not try to disguise these items at any time. The iPhone, in turn, maintains an old and square solution that, in terms of visuals, is not so pleasing.

Anyway, the three devices are pretty equivalent in this regard.

VERDICT: a tie.

Xiaomi 12

Amoled 6.28 inches (15.95 cm)

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Samsung Galaxy S22

6.1 inch (15.49 cm) 2X Dynamic Amoled

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels

Refresh rate: 120Hz

iPhone 13

6.1-inch (15.49 cm) Super Retina XDR OLED

Full HD+ resolution of 1,170 x 2,532 pixels

Refresh rate: 60Hz

If your concern is image quality, the three devices do well in this regard, as they use similar technologies in the construction of the display.

Xiaomi offers a larger display, but the difference is minimal in size and shouldn’t interfere with watching videos or playing games.

Still, both it and Samsung do better than the iPhone at this point. The reason is in the refresh rate of the screen of these devices, twice that seen on Apple’s cell phone. This makes moving images and transitions smoother and more natural than what you see on the iPhone.

VERDICT: tie between Xiaomi 12 and Galaxy S22.

Xiaomi 12

Samsung Galaxy S22

iPhone 13

Although the iPhone 13 has hardware that interacts efficiently with the device’s operating system and software (which results, among other things, in lower energy consumption), the device’s battery is small by today’s standards.

This is an unfavorable situation and one that tends to get worse over time, as lithium-ion batteries tend to lose some of their capacity as they are used.

Samsung is not far ahead in this regard. Xiaomi, on the other hand, offers a greater power reserve than the others compared in this text. In addition to this feature, it also beats rivals in another aspect: the presence of a charger in the box of the device, something that Samsung and Apple do not do.

And it’s not just any charger, but a 67 W model that, according to the brand, takes 39 minutes to completely fill the device’s battery.

VERDICT: victory of Xiaomi 12.

Xiaomi 12

Rear: 50MP wide-angle, 13MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro telephoto

Front: 32 MP wide-angle

Samsung Galaxy S22

Rear: 50MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto

Front: 10 MP wide-angle

iPhone 13

Rear: 12MP wide-angle and 12MP ultra-wide

Front: 12 MP wide-angle and SL 3D depth sensor and biometrics

Main

Although the approach of the three cell phones is different, there is no reason to doubt the quality of the images produced by their cameras. At this point, Samsung and Xiaomi have a closer setup, with three lenses on the rear.

The iPhone 13 is the simplest in this regard, using just two lenses at the back. Anyway, the quality of the photos on the device is already well known and will hardly displease its user. The artificial intelligence photo processing system has been improving year after year.

About the value of megapixels, in which Samsung and Xiaomi give the iPhone a wash, this is something that should be noted in practice only if the idea is to print the photos taken in considerable size. Which, let’s face it, few people do.

VERDICT: While the iPhone allows for good images, the versatility of the iPhone’s lenses Xiaomi 12 and Galaxy S22 make the two equal.

Selfie

Again Xiaomi comes in with heavy artillery in megapixels – which, again, bumps into the question mentioned above.

Even with less megapixels, the highlight goes to the iPhone 13 for having a more refined configuration that includes a dedicated depth sensor. In practice, this means that photos with a blurred background taken with the selfie camera of the device depend less on the action of the camera software, bringing more natural results.

VERDICT: victory of iPhone 13.

Xiaomi 12

Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (octa-core, 3 GHz)

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Samsung Galaxy S22

Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (octa-core, 3 GHz)

RAM memory: 8 GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

iPhone 13

Processor: Apple A15 Bionic (hex-core, 3.22 GHz)

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB or 512GB

This is where iPhone 13 fans crack a smile. And not because rivals are slow, far from it. Xiaomi 12 and Galaxy S22 bring an identical set when we talk about processor, video card and RAM (which help in performance). And, with that, they are able to offer excellent performance and run any application or game without difficulties and stuttering.

The iPhone’s advantage, however, lies in the interplay between its chip and the bespoke operating system. This makes it achieve superior performance compared to competitors, which can be proven in benchmark tests. Considering the app’s multi-core assessment:

Xiaomi 12 got 3,652 points.

Samsung Galaxy S22 with 3,682 points.

iPhone 13 with 4,645 points.

VERDICT: victory of iPhone 13.

Xiaomi 12: from BRL 4,927.04 (in the 156 GB version at retail stores)

from BRL 4,927.04 (in the 156 GB version at retail stores) Galaxy S22: from BRL 5,399.10 (in the 128 GB version at retail stores)

from BRL 5,399.10 (in the 128 GB version at retail stores) iPhone 13: from R$5,199 (in the 128 GB version at retail stores)

With three equivalent devices, the price charged for the devices ends up being a much more relevant factor in the purchase decision.

The amount of BRL 9,499.99 initially charged for the Xiaomi 12 made it even more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro, two examples of cell phones even more advanced than the three models analyzed today.

Therefore, the cost-benefit was not worth it. However, weeks after the launch, it was already possible to find it costing much less, below R$ 5,000. And that changes the whole game.

If you like the Android operating system and have no attachment to more traditional brands (such as Samsung), investing in the Xiaomi 12 will be interesting. The device has excellent performance, good cameras and the largest battery, as well as more storage memory.

FINAL RESULT: victory of Xiaomi 12.

