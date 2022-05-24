Xiaomi: how to put extra password in banking apps | Cell

Xiaomi cell phones have the “App Lock” function, which allows you to enter an extra password to open specific applications. The feature provides additional security to the standard smartphone unlock and has become important for securing banking apps primarily. As robberies have increased in metropolitan regions, this function can be interesting to prevent fraud in financial transactions, for example.

Another feature that Xiaomi also delivers is the possibility for the user to hide apps. With this tool, the chosen applications go to a secret location on the phone, which can also only be accessed through the code registered by the user. Check below how to put an extra password or how to hide programs on the Chinese manufacturer’s devices.

Step 1. Open the “Settings” icon and scroll until you find the “Apps” section.

Step 2. Then tap “App Blocker” and a list with all the apps added on the device will open. In the first access to the tool, if the user has not already done so, it will be necessary to register an identification, which can be a PIN, pattern or password. This choice can be modified later. It is also necessary to add a “Mi Account”, which is a Xiaomi customer registration.

Step 3. Select the banking application and the service will be enabled with the extra password.

How to configure “App Blocking” on Xiaomi mobiles

The “App Blocking” feature presents some operating options for the user to choose from. It is possible to decide, for example, if the app will ask for the additional password whenever the app is opened and closed or only if the device has been locked previously. Check below how to customize the functions.

Step 1. Under “App Blocking”, open the gear icon in the upper right corner. The Feature Settings page will open.

Step 2. Tap on “Block Settings”. In the window shown, you can select whether the application will be blocked only when the device is also blocked, on all inputs and outputs of the app or after one minute of closing. Still on this page, there is also the possibility to lock or unlock all applications at once, hide the content in the notification bar and receive recommendations from the device about services that would be important to be included in the extra password function.

How to change password on Xiaomi mobiles

In Settings, you can also change the ID to PIN, pattern or password. In “Show Pattern”, the user chooses whether or not to display the design. In this section it is also possible to disable fingerprint unlocking. It is worth mentioning that the same biometrics used to unlock the device are used to access protected apps. In this way, if the right thumb is registered, it is not possible to use the left thumb for the function.

Another additional feature is to use the face as a form of identification. However, the device itself advises against using it, as people can use photos or be similar to the customer, which may allow the app to be opened improperly.

How to hide apps on mobiles Xiaomi

The “Hide apps” feature removes selected apps from the screen. Even using the search bar, it is not displayed. See below how to use this feature.

Step 1. Open the device’s application screen and drag it to the right twice. A new page will open to house the hidden apps.

Step 2. Set a password according to the unlocking type chosen for the cell phone.

Step 3. Choose the services you want to hide by tapping “Add apps”.

Step 4. To find the application later, just drag the screen to the right and enter the registered password.

