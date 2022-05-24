Xiaomi launches Mi Band 7: see price and specifications

Xiaomi presented today (24) the Mi Band 7, the company’s new smart bracelet, and has already opened the pre-sale of the product in China, the first country to receive the accessory. Made in partnership with Huami, the new version has improvements such as a 25% larger screen and an oximeter.

Mi Band 7 specs include display 1.62 inch AMOLED, design with water resistance of up to 50 meters, plus support for NFC and GPS in its most complete edition. The bracelet system, which works in pairs with the cell phone, also includes 100 sports modes, in addition to screens that show weather and body information, and a sensor for blood oxygen measurement.

In the “smart” part of the bracelet, one of the novelties is the alarm. The Mi Band 7 has an intelligent system that can wake up the user before the alarm clock, if the data captured by the accessory indicate light sleep.

Among the changes that should please the public, the Mi Band 7 also has a larger battery compared to the previous model in the line. The new smartband has 180mAh power supplyenough to guarantee up to two weeks of use without refills.

Price

Xiaomi’s presentation today is focused on the Chinese market. With that in mind, the Mi Band 7 may arrive in more countries without some features.

In addition to the version with NFC and GPS, the smart bracelet also has an edition without the extra features, which hits the market at a more affordable price. The trend is for the modest edition of the wearable to be the most popular globally and eventually arrive in Brazil.

Regarding prices, the Mi Band 7 should hit the market costing 279 yuan in the NFC edition, about R$ 200 in direct conversion. The cheapest version, on the other hand, costs 230 yuan, about R$160.

The smart bracelet is already on pre-sale in China, with the official start of marketing scheduled for today (24). However, there is still no release date for the wearable in Brazil.