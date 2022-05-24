Xiaomi launches Mi Band 7, the smart bracelet with a larger screen

After several details about the Mi Band 7 were leaked in the last week, Xiaomi intends to make this Tuesday (24) the official launch of the smart bracelet. The news was revealed by the manufacturer itself on the Chinese social network Weibo.

According to Xiaomi, the new gadget will still have the same design as the previous versions, but with a 25% larger AMOLED screen of 1.62 inches. The product will also have new displays that show information about the weather, heart rate, as well as exercise data.

However, rumors also point out that the Mi Band 7 will have a battery life of up to 14 days and a new feature that monitors the blood oxygen level 24 hours a day, notifying the user with a vibration if it drops below 90% — something useful for sleep apnea sufferers.

Also according to the leaks, the bracelet will be marketed in two versions, one of them with NFC support, to make payments by approximation; plus GPS and smart alarm.

As for the Mi Fit system, its days may be numbered, with the Mi Band 7 due to receive Zepp Life, based on the Zepp OS platform, for smartwatches.

When does the new Xiaomi bracelet arrive?

The start of sales in China is scheduled for June 10, but there is still no information on when the product will be available in international markets. Arrival in western countries may still take a few months.

Regarding the price, it will probably cost up to 279 CNY, which is equivalent to about R$200, in direct conversion. For comparison, the Mi Band 6 can currently be imported into Brazil by Amazon for around R$204.99 (offer link). The bracelet has a 1.56” touchscreen, measures heart rate, supports 19 sport modes and is waterproof to 5 ATM (50 meters).

In addition to the Mi Band 7, Xiaomi is also expected to launch new devices from the Redmi Note 11T family.