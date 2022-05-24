Xiaomi opens reservations for the Mi Band 7 and sales start tomorrow

Xiaomi’s new smart bracelet, the Mi Band 7, will be released tomorrow and the Chinese manufacturer has already started bookings. The wearable should have several improvements and new functions. Last week, a leaked photo revealed its possible price for the Chinese market.

















rumors

20 May

















rumors

20 May



Mi Band 7 is available for booking on JD.com and has two versions: standard and with NFC. As they will be available simultaneously in China, it is possible that the launch of the second will happen later, as was the case with the Mi Band 6 with NFC.

There is no official pricing information, but the standard sixth-gen version came at a cost. CNY 230 (~R$167) while the one with NFC cost CNY 280 (~R$204).

The new generation of wearables promises a series of better ones, such as the larger screen with 1.62 inches against the 1.56 inches of the Mi Band 6, in addition to the Chinese manufacturer saying that the usable area has increased by 25%, which will make the verification of better health and exercise data. The oximeter will also have advances, with the bracelet monitoring your oxygen saturation daily and vibrating to warn you if it drops below 90%, something useful for those who have problems with sleep apnea.

The Mi Band 7 will also have a function to calculate the training load based on the last week’s oxygen consumption, letting you know how much rest you need to guide you in your exercise routine. Rumor has it that it will also have a mode with Always On Display (AOD), GPS and smart alarm.

The Mi Band 7 will be released tomorrow in China, but it should take a few months to reach the global market.

Recently, Xiaomi announced that its smart bracelets have surpassed 140 million units sold worldwide, with the Mi Band 6 having sold 1 million in its first month of launch.

See also