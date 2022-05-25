1-year-old baby who was monitored for disease in MS dies

A 1-year-old baby who was hospitalized in Campo Grande and was part of the group of cases monitored for suspected ‘mysterious’ hepatitis died at HRMS (Hospital Regional de Mato Grosso do Sul). According to Sesau (Municipal Health Department), acute hepatitis was ruled out in this case after evaluation by the Ministry of Health.

There is still no confirmation on what caused the child’s death. The family and the baby lived in Dourados, but the case was monitored by Sesau because the child was transferred to HRMS, in Campo Grande.

According to the secretariat, after analysis by the Ministry of Health, it was concluded that the child’s condition did not correspond to the definitions of ‘mysterious’ hepatitis.

In addition to this, two other cases of children and adolescents who were suspected of ‘mysterious’ hepatitis infection were also discarded in the Capital, they had positive tests for dengue. Currently, only one case is under investigation, it is a 14-year-old teenager also admitted to the Regional Hospital.

According to the SES (State Health Department), another case of a child who is hospitalized in Ponta Porã is also under investigation.

The exams collected in Campo Grande are initially sent to Lacen (Central Laboratory of MS) ​​and then sent to the Fiocruz laboratory in Rio de Janeiro. The unit is a national reference in the investigation of cases of acute hepatitis.

‘Mystery’ hepatitis and Covid-19

The serious disease that affects the liver of children and adolescents still has an unknown origin. However, research led by scientists in the United Kingdom and released this Tuesday (24) link the outbreak of acute hepatitis with Covid-19.

Researchers are studying whether children and adolescents with fragments of the Covid-19 virus in their gastrointestinal system are having an exaggerated immune response to adenovirus 41. Therefore, according to experts, there is no relationship between the outbreak and eventual vaccination against Covid. -19.

Across Brazil, as announced by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (24), there are 64 suspected cases of acute hepatitis under investigation.

Suspected hepatitis? know what to do

Parents and guardians should be aware to signs of hepatitis and seek medical attention immediately if in doubt. Children with symptoms of a gastrointestinal infection, including vomiting and diarrhea, should stay home and not return to school or day care until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.

In addition, common hygiene measures such as thorough hand washing help to reduce the spread of many common infections, including adenovirus.

