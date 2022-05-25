13-year-old pregnant woman is denied care in hospital, has convulsions and performs risky delivery in SP | More health

A 13-year-old teenager, 37 weeks pregnant and about to give birth, was denied care at Dr. Adhemar de Barros, in Apiaí, in the interior of São Paulo, according to the family’s complaint.

The girl’s mother said her daughter was feeling unwell and was “humiliated” during the screening process at the health facility. Still according to her, the teenager was told that she should seek diagnosis elsewhere.

“She arrived at the hospital almost passing out and the nurse didn’t have the courage to take her blood pressure. He told my mother that there was no pregnancy test there, that the pharmacy had a test for R$ 5. My mother asked for help and even offered to pay for the consultation if possible, but the nurse started asking questions and it made my sister embarrassed. and embarrassed”, explained the young woman’s brother in an interview with g1.

The family did not know about the pregnancy, as the young woman kept it a secret because she would be afraid to tell her family. As the teenager had no symptoms, she managed to hide the pregnancy for nine months, until she began to feel sick and needed medical attention.

The case was registered with the Civil Police. According to the family’s report in the police report, on May 9, the teenager was taken by her mother to the city hospital after waking up vomiting. In the screening process, the mother told the nurse that she suspected her daughter was pregnant. It was at that moment that the employee stated that the unit “is not a health center, it is not a place for prenatal care.”

Teenage pregnancy generates a cycle of poverty that affects national economies in Latin America, says UN

Why only sexual abstinence campaign does not prevent teen pregnancy

Also according to the mother, the nurse refused to refer the teenager for medical care and began to ask the minor: “Did you have sex? Did you have sex with anyone?” Afterwards, she asked the teenager to go for a pregnancy test and, if the result was positive, that they not show up at the hospital.

“Me begging, asking her [a enfermeira] let my daughter go to the doctor. She didn’t hear a mother’s cry. If we go to the hospital, we go to get help, we don’t go for fun”, said the mother.

Also according to the report registered by the family, they left the hospital and went to a private laboratory to perform the blood test and prove the pregnancy. After the collection, mother and daughter returned home and waited for the result. However, 1h30 later, the teenager felt sick again and they went back to the hospital where she was taken to the emergency room, as she had seizures.

According to the family, with the worsening of the adolescent’s health condition, it was necessary to perform an emergency cesarean section. After childbirth, the young man needed to be intubated and transferred to the Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Itapeva, where she remained hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for five days. According to the young woman’s brother, she became unconscious.

The report of g1 contacted the Municipality of Apiaí, which manages the Hospital Dr. Adhemar de Barros, but until the last update of this article, there was no response on the case.

2 of 2 After a seizure, a young woman had to undergo an emergency delivery — Photo: Personal Archive After a seizure, a young woman had to undergo an emergency delivery – Photo: Personal Archive

The teenager and the newborn baby were discharged and are doing well. The registration at the police station was made after the patient left the health unit. The teenager’s brother said that the family is angry, because, even after the police report was prepared, the employee of the health unit continues to work.

“The report was made, but we don’t know if it will lead to anything. We are trying because we don’t want this to happen to anyone else, because life is no joke”, he told g1.

The mother says she was relieved with the outcome. “I was very angry with everything that happened. Because of negligence my daughter was intubated. Thank God everything went well, but what if I had lost my daughter?”