After all, what is the “door” photographed on Mars by the Curiosity probe

the american probe Curiosity was launched by NASAthe US space agency, in November from 2011 towards Mars and almost arrived nine months later at the red planetIn August from 2012. Since then, your robotswho live exploring the Gale Craterdo not stop send images to the Earth. However, a photo recent generated a lot discussion and gave birth a series of theories on aliens and beings of another world.

One door. yes, apparently a door. Curiosity was walking during the day May 7th of this year through a region called Mount Sharpwhen he captured images and caught something that resembles a doorone Prohibited, in the human model. Days later, NASA released photos of the incursion and was installed an interplanetary level discussion to find out what that image means.

You experts in the matter hastened to explain it’s not aboutunder no circumstances, from a door built by some martian civilizationbut yes geological formations which ended up resulting in such mysterious crevice.

“It’s a very curious image. But it seems to me that it is natural erosion,” Neil Hodgson, a geologist who studies the soil of other planets in the Solar System, told Live Science.

“I think what we have here are two vertical fractures, where the centerpiece was removed, or a vertical fracture, and the blocks moved away a little,” preferred to say Ashwin Vasavada, project scientist at the Laboratory of Mars Sciences, heard by the state-owned company. communication company DW.

“Curiosity’s exploration has allowed detailed analyzes of sedimentological properties, including grain size, dislocations, internal structures, textures and chemical composition. That was just the capture of these structures,” explained scientist Catherine Weitz, from the US Institute of Planetary Sciences.