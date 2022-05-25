All about the new PS Plus: games, updates, classics and PC!

The launch of the new PS Plus is getting closer, with the service already being available since Monday (23) in the Asian market, except in Japan.

And with the arrival in the territories of North and South America scheduled for June 13, many questions may be coming up about the plan options, updates and games that will be available, so we decided to create a guide with everything players can expect. Check it out below:

What is the new PS Plus?

Basically, this reformulation will unite two products offered by Sony into one: PlayStation Plus, which many users are already used to, and PS Now, a cloud gaming service that has never been available in Brazil — in addition to some unpublished extras. .

The objective of this new version is to offer a very diverse library of games and with several high quality titles through four different plans, but one of them – Premium, which has game streaming – will be an option only for some countries, and not will reach the Brazilian market.

What are the new PS Plus plans and how much will they cost?

Source: PlayStation

As mentioned earlier, PlayStation will offer four different modelsbut we will cite only the three that will be offered in Brazil. They are:

Essential: basically the PS Plus that many already subscribe to, which gives you access to online multiplayer, in-store discounts and free downloads of two select PS4 games and one PS5 game every month.

Prices: Monthly — BRL 34.90/ 3 months — BRL 84.90/ 12 months — BRL 199.90

Extra: has all the benefits available in the Essential plan and also has a catalog of PS4 and PS5 for download.

Prices: Monthly — BRL 52.90/ 3 months — BRL 139.90/ 12 months — BRL 339.90

Deluxe: the most complete model, with the advantages of the previous modalities and also including tests of blockbuster titles for a limited time and the possibility of downloading games from PS1, PS2, PSP and ps3 remasters.

Prices: Monthly — BRL 59.90/ 3 months — BRL 159.90/ 12 months — BRL 389.90

Premium: not available in Brazil.

What games will be on the new PS Plus?

The new service will contact 700 games in general, bringing great successes such as: bloodborne, Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima, Hollow Knight, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Red Dead Redemption 2, The Last of Us Remastered, Tekken 2 and much more.

For those who want to check the complete list, just access this other Voxel article: Catalog of the new PS Plus is revealed; check out the games!

I’m already a PlayStation Plus user, what will happen to my subscription?

Source: PlayStation

When the new model goes into effect in Brazil on June 13, all current PS Plus members will automatically transition to the plan. Essentialreceiving the same benefits already offered by your current subscription.

If you want to take advantage of the new features, especially the vast library that will be made available, just upgrade to the modalities Extra or Deluxe. There’s a way to upgrade at a price proportional to what’s left of the subscription, but there’s a catch.

If, for example, you have 6 months left of your current PlayStation Plus and want to upgrade to Deluxe, you can pay less for the remaining time. However, the amount will not be discounted as an annual subscription, but as a monthly subscription. Therefore, instead of paying R$95 for the 6 months (half the Deluxe annual plan minus half the Essentials annual plan), you will have to pay R$ 150which is the value of 6×25 (given that BRL 60 is the monthly fee for the Deluxe and the Essential is BRL 35, which is BRL 60 – 35, totaling BRL 25 per month).

How often will PS Plus receive new free games?

Source: PlayStation

According to PlayStation, Essential will maintain the traditional standard of the current service, making available two games of PS4 and one of PS5 for free download every first Tuesday of the month.

The other two plans will have the same advantage, and will still have an update in the middle of the month of the catalogs offered.

Can I use the new PS Plus on PC?

Source: Pixabay

For PC gamers, the new format will only allow game streaming and, as the only plan that fits this standard is the premium, that will not come to Brazil, this means that it will not be possible to enjoy the advantages of the service on the computer using a Brazilian subscription.

Will the original PS1, PS2 and PSP games from the PS Plus classics catalog have trophies?

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

This feature will be optional for developers, but for the happiness of those who love to platinum their games, some are already confirmed with this feature, such as Siphon Filter and Just Escape. However, Sony has already confirmed that each game will depend on the developer to put the feature.

