Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gets release date and teaser

On Tuesday afternoon (24), Activision revealed the first teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (sequel to the 2019 reboot game, not the 2009 game of the same name), which comes with a game release date: October 28, 2022. For now, the title has no announced platforms.

Although we have little information, the publisher revealed some images of the iconic characters that will be part of the plot, which include Captain John Price, Sergeant “Soap” MacTavish, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, lone wolf Simon “Ghost” Riley and Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces, all of the famous Task Force 141. Check out the publicity images and teaser below:

The announcement was made in the port of Long Beach, USA, through a cargo ship that had containers that, over many hours, assembled a puzzle with the logo of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

