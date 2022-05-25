Celiac Disease: When Gluten Is the Real Health Villain – 5/24/2022

Of an autoimmune characteristic – and not an allergic reaction – celiac disease manifests itself when the body produces antibodies against gluten, a compound of proteins naturally present in cereals such as wheat, rye and barley that serves, above all, to give elasticity to pasta recipes. , such as bread.

The function of gluten is to help make the dough rise and become soft, and its action happens when the mixture is kneaded. At that moment, the gluten originates structures that trap the carbon dioxide from the yeast, causing the dough to rise.

Knowing how to differentiate the disease from a reaction (which manifests itself in a milder way) is essential to seek specialized medical help and start treatment, in search of better quality of life.

“In celiac patients, the antibodies that are formed against gluten lead to inflammation that can manifest as an allergy, but it is not. In more severe cases, it can even simulate an infectious environment”, explains the gastroenterologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. , Fernando Seefelder Flaquer.

It is this inflammation, according to the doctor, that produces the known and uncomfortable symptoms of the disease, from the literal destruction of the intestinal tissue and its villi.

“Carriers are unable to absorb nutrients well, in addition to having diarrhea and pain. Depending on the intensity of the response, the condition represents an important loss of quality of life”, he continues.

The genetic component is what justifies the predisposition to the development of the disease, which commonly manifests itself in childhood – although it is not uncommon to notice the first signs in adult life.

“This does not mean, however, that people with favorable genetics will necessarily develop it. There are other variables that give this command”, explains Flaquer.

The intensity also varies between patients, who can experience from a simpler intestinal discomfort to more severe symptoms.

“There are more tolerant patients, who may even have some contact with foods that contain gluten, and there are also very intolerant patients, who need to strictly eliminate the ingredient from the diet”, comments the doctor.

In recent years, celiac disease has gained more notoriety, without, however, representing an increase in its incidence, that is, an increase in the number of new cases.

“We recognize that this condition has become better known to the public in recent years, but those affected by it represent less than 2% of the world’s population and this rate has remained stable for a long time. Therefore, caution must be exercised in condemning gluten that , for the absolute majority of people, is not a health villain”, argues the expert.

A study conducted by Monash University in Australia reveals that there is a considerable psychological effect behind the so-called “gluten intolerance”. In other words, the analysis of the clinical picture and the performance of specific tests are fundamental for the diagnosis.

the real intolerant

In diagnosed people, the repercussions of the condition are important and can range from lack of nutrient absorption to growth problems in children. Allergy to the ingredient is not able to be reflected in the body so intensely.

To give you an idea, adults can have severe vitamin deficiencies and an increased risk of developing some types of cancer. The manifestations, as explained by Flaquer, can go further, not being restricted to the gastrointestinal system.

“Celiac disease manifests itself in the most varied ways. Some patients, for example, do not have the common complaint of diarrhea, but have migraine and dermatitis.”

In suspicion, the investigation takes place in two parts. The first of these is the search for antibodies against gluten. If the result is positive, an endoscopy with intestinal biopsies is started to analyze the inflammation and tissue destruction. Genetic testing, also available, does not always need to be performed.

“We use it more for exclusion than for confirmation of the diagnosis. If it comes negative, the chance of the presence of the disease reduces substantially”, says the doctor.

Restricted diet as a form of treatment

Simple and complex at the same time. This is how Flaquer defines the treatment. “The most important measure is to eliminate gluten from the diet. It seems simple, but if we think that this compound is in wheat, rye and barley, and that these ingredients make up practically everything, such as breads and sweets, we see what a limiting diet looks like. . Even in chocolate, which has no gluten in its composition, there can be enough contamination to produce symptoms in those who are intolerant”.

The change in the life of the patient who is discovered to have the disease is then accentuated, and may require nutritional monitoring to avoid shortages of important nutrients.

The investment in new eating habits is especially difficult for the very intolerant, who often cannot even have contact with a pan or spoon through which gluten-containing foods have passed. Currently, there is no pharmacological treatment, but there are several studies underway in search of an effective medication.

Is it or is not it?

Only a medical investigation can close the diagnosis of celiac disease. However, it is not uncommon to find people who have “self-diagnosed” after eliminating gluten from their diet and feeling better about it.

“For most, it’s just a coincidence. It turns out that when you adjust what you eat with the aim of eliminating gluten, you stop eating a series of flours and grains that can cause gastrointestinal problems such as fermentation, gas, bloating and pain, returning the individual’s well-being. Many people benefit from restricting foods such as milk, cabbage and broccoli, which ferment more, and this has nothing to do with being celiac. The trend is still not to have the disease”, concludes Flaquer.

good replacements

There is a wide variety of gluten-free foods such as cassava, rice, corn, sweet potatoes and yams. There is also a wide variety of flours that can replace wheat, rye, barley and malt flour, such as rice flour, cassava flour, starch, corn starch, potato starch, cornmeal, arrowroot, tapioca, buckwheat. , quinoa, amaranth and almond flour.

Natural and gluten-free foods such as fish, eggs, fruits and vegetables are practically mandatory consumption.