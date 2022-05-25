Covid-19: amid the high transmission rate, 743,000 people in the DF have a delayed booster dose | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District estimates that 743 thousand people are with the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine – or third dose – in delay. This represents that 29.6% of 2,509,694 people who started immunization did not return to the posts to complete the cycle.

all in all, 90.26% of people from Brasília, aged 5 years or older, took their first dose. But only 84.09% made the second dose, for example (see chart below).

Vaccination rate against Covid-19 in DF Data show quantity of doses applied in the capital. Source: DF Health Department

The infectious disease specialist at Asa Norte Regional Hospital (Hran), Ana Helena Germogliowarns that the transmission rate of the coronavirus is on the rise and that the completion of immunization and the use of the protective mask are essential.

“What we have evidence today is that you have greater protection against Covid-19 when you take the three doses of the vaccine. , says the doctor.

This Tuesday (24), according to the Health Department, the transmission rate is in 1.28 in Brasilia. The number indicates that every 100 people infected can transmit the disease to other 128according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“This is the price we are paying for the lack of use of masks. The cases also rose because we had a carnival and two holidays”, points out the infectologist.

More people infected and lack of awareness

2 of 2 Face protection masks dry on an improvised clothesline — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/G1 Face protection masks dry on an improvised clothesline — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/G1

According to infectious disease specialist Ana Helena Germoglio, the presence of patients with Covid-19 has become more frequent in the hospital.

“I attended to a case in which the parents did not vaccinate their teenagers and did not take the booster dose. The conclusion was that the whole family was sick”, he says.

The infectologist believes that two main problems impact the search for the vaccine booster. The first of them, according to the expert, is that the population “believes that the pandemic has passed” and the second, the lack of information.

“I have already treated patients who do not even know that, for example, there is a fourth dose for immunosuppressed patients. I believe that it is necessary to give these people more access to information”, says the infectologist.

Regarding the current situation of the pandemic, Ana Helena believes that the transmission rate must be higher than that notified by the Health Department, as many people fail to take the test..

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, until Tuesday (24) the Federal District registered 702,835 known cases of the disease and 11,689 lost their lives. According to the Health Department, there were 520 new cases known in relation to the records of Monday (23).