Covid-19 outbreak causes schools to close in Curitiba

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health

The rise in the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Curitiba caused two schools to close their doors this week. This Tuesday’s bulletin (24) recorded three deaths and 1,685 new cases in the capital.

This Wednesday (25), the Municipal Center for Early Childhood Education (CMEI) Oswaldo Cruz II, at CIC, will be closed and service will resume next Monday (30). The institution will undergo a sanitization to eliminate viruses, bacteria and fungi. Cleaning will take place in all places where teachers, students and staff can touch.

Colégio Bom Jesus recorded cases of covid-19 in the Água Verde unit. The Epidemiological Surveillance Service, Sanitary District of Portão was notified about the spread of the virus in classes and the health authority determined that students enter a period of quarantine. Classes will be online and, progressively, students can resume activities.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Curitiba again recommended the use of masks for closed places or open environments with agglomeration of people last Friday (20). The indication is valid for public transport, terminals, tube stations, shows, games, malls, stores, supermarkets, among others.

