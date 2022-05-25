DF records 520 new cases and 2 more deaths from Covid | Federal District

The Federal District registered 520 new cases known from Covid-19 and more two deaths by the disease, this Tuesday (24). Since the beginning of the pandemic, Covid-19 has killed 11,689 people in the federal capital. all in all, 702,835 were infected . According to Health, 97.8% of patients are recovered.

COVID-19: people between 20 and 49 years old represent half of those infected and are also most responsible for transmission in the DF, says Saúde

people between 20 and 49 years old represent half of those infected and are also most responsible for transmission in the DF, says Saúde IMMUNIZATION: See where to get vaccinated against flu, Covid and measles from Monday (23) to Friday (27), in Brasília

The transmission rate, this Monday, was at 1.28. The number indicates high contamination and that each 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others 128according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

2 of 4 Patient breathing with an oxygen bag in a hospital in DF. — Photo: TV Globo / Reproduction Patient breathing with an oxygen balloon in a hospital in DF. — Photo: TV Globo / Reproduction

Among the dead, since the beginning of the pandemic, in Brasília, 10,674 lived in the federal capital and 1,015 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

Dates of deaths released this Tuesday (24):

November 5, 2021: 1

February 11, 2022: 1

Ceilandia: 1

Pilot Plan: 1

3 of 4 ICU bed at the Samambaia Regional Hospital, in the Federal District. — Photo: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde DF ICU bed at the Samambaia Regional Hospital, in the Federal District. — Photo: Breno Esaki/Agência Saúde DF

Until 16:25 this Tuesday (24), the occupancy rate of ICU beds for patients with Covid in the public network was in 50%. Of the total of 36 beds, 18 were occupied and 28 were available.

In the private network, until 11:55 am, 55.05% of the vacancies were occupied. Of the total of 136 beds, 61 were used, 50 were vacant and 25 were blocked. The data are the same as on Monday (23).

THE Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in DF. Until this Tuesday, 82,586 people tested positive and 852 died from the disease. in second place is Ceilândia, with 69,029 infections and 1,764 lives lost.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Tuesday:

4 of 4 Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on May 24, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on May 24, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction