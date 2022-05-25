Discover the most visited places on Google Maps; Brazil is on the list | maps and location

Google announced on Tuesday (24) the most visited countries, cities and tourist attractions on Google Maps by users around the world. The list was released in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the StreetView feature, which allows you to check panoramic views of different regions of the globe. Brazil has gained prominence in some of the top positions, and the country, as well as Cristo Redentor, are in the top 5 of countries and most visited tourist spots globally in the last year.

The country most searched for by users on Google Maps around the world is Indonesia, a place that also leads the ranking when it comes to the most visited cities. The list continues with the United States in second place, Japan in third, Mexico in fourth and Brazil in fifth, completing the top 5. The list with the ten most visited follows with Spain in sixth, Italy in seventh, Taiwan in eighth, France in ninth and the United Kingdom closing in tenth place.

São Paulo is the most searched Brazilian city on Google Maps, followed by Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte, which appear in the sequence. In the global ranking, the capital of São Paulo appears in fourth place, after Jakarta, in Indonesia, which leads the list, Tokyo, in Japan, and Mexico City.

The ranking of the most visited cities on Maps by users in the world follows with Buenos Aires, in Argentina, completing the top 5, New York, in the United States, in sixth place, and Istanbul, in Turkey, Taipei, in Taiwan, Paris, in France and Osaka, Japan, rounding out the global top 10.

When it comes to tourist attractions, Brazil remains in evidence, with Christ the Redeemer occupying the fifth position among the most visited. Rounding out the top 5 are the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, in the United Arab Emirates, in first place, followed by the famous Eiffel Tower, in France, the Taj Mahal, in India, and the Statue of Liberty, in the United States, in fourth place.

The Labyrinth of Rhyolite, also in the USA, occupies the sixth position in the world ranking of most sought after tourist attractions, followed by the Necropolis of Giza, in Egypt, and the White House, also in North American lands. The Coliseum, in Italy, comes in ninth place, while the National Monument, in Indonesia, appears in tenth and completes the list with the ten most visited. See the complete list at the end of the article.

In addition to releasing the list, Google also announced new features for StreetView in celebration of the tool’s 15th anniversary. Among the novelties are a new camera, which should facilitate the process of capturing images, an “Immersive View” mode to enable more realistic and 3D visits to different locations, and a “Historical Images” function, which will allow users to visit places that no longer exist.

Google will also add new collections to the tool, and spots like The Pyramids of Meroë, Sudan, and Les Invalides, France, can be explored by StreetView. It is worth mentioning that, so far, there is no release forecast for the functions in Brazil.

Next, check out the lists of the most visited countries, cities and tourist attractions on Maps in Brazil and in the world.

Indonesia U.S Japan Mexico Brazil Spain Italy Taiwan France United Kingdom

The 10 most visited cities in the world

jakarta, indonesia Tokyo, Japan Mexico City, Mexico São Paulo Brazil Buenos Aires, Argentina New York, United States istanbul, turkey Taipei, Taiwan Paris, France Osaka, Japan

The 10 most visited tourist spots in the world on Street View in the last year

Burj Khalifa – United Arab Emirates Eiffel Tower – France Taj Mahal – India Statue of Liberty – USA Christ the Redeemer – Brazil Rhyolite Maze – USA Necropolis of Giza – Egypt White House – USA Colosseum – Italy National Monument – Indonesia

The 10 most visited Brazilian cities on Street View

Sao Paulo Rio de Janeiro Belo Horizonte Curitiba Strength Porto Alegre Recife goiânia manaus savior

The 3 most popular tourist spots in Brazil on Street View

Christ the Redeemer Cathedral of Saint Peter of Alcantara Beto Carrero World

